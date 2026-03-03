Kentucky trending up in latest Bracketology updates

Kentucky’s impressive win over a ranked Vanderbilt team last weekend has the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament status trending in the right direction.

New bracket projections have been spawning all across the interwebs this week. The vast majority of them have Kentucky viewed as a 6-seed or a 7-seed. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi moved the ‘Cats up to a 6-seed on Monday with a first-round showdown against the undefeated Miami (OH) RedHawks. Other outlets, such as The Athletic, CBS Sports, and Andy Katz of NCAA.com, also list UK as a 6-seed going into the final stretch of the regular season schedule.

Looking at Bracket Matrix, which consists of bracket projections from 105 respected college basketball platforms, Kentucky averages out as the final 6-seed, joining a group of other projected 6-seeds that includes a trio of familiar schools: St. John’s, Louisville, and BYU. Two of those 105 brackets view UK as a 5-seed while one has the ‘Cats as an 8-seed. Otherwise, the remaining 102 either consider Kentucky to be a 6-seed or a 7-seed.

UK is one of 10 SEC teams currently projected to make the Big Dance, per Bracket Matrix, with an 11th (Auburn) checking in just outside the field.

Florida: 2-seed

Alabama: 4-seed

Vanderbilt: 5-seed

Arkansas: 5-seed

Tennessee: 5-seed

Kentucky: 6-seed

Georgia: 9-seed

Missouri: 9-seed

Texas: 10-seed

Texas A&M: 10-seed

Kentucky has the chance to move up even higher on the seed line between now and Selection Sunday. The Wildcats’ final two regular-season games come against Texas A&M on the road tonight and against Florida at home on Saturday. Bracket Matrix has the Aggies as the final 10-seed while the Gators are the top 2-seed. BartTorvik’s metrics currently project UK to lose both games, but still grab a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Let’s look at some other numbers while we’re here, shall we? Kentucky is currently 27th in the NET rankings with a 6-9 record against Quad 1 opponents, a 4-1 record against Quad 2 opponents, a 3-0 record against Quad 3s, and a 6-0 record against Quad 4s. That lone Quad 2 loss against Missouri early into SEC play continues to plague the ‘Cats, but winning the final two regular-season games (both Quad 1 opportunities) would more than make up for it.

