Tubby Smith to be Honored as Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Basketball

Tubby Smith is receiving recognition for his decades of contributions to college basketball. Even though he has not been on the Wildcats’ sideline for almost 20 years, I cannot see his name without hearing the Rupp Arena public address announcer’s cry, Orlandoooooooo TUBBY SMITH!

The former Kentucky head coach will receive the 2026 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Basketball Award. Given each year since 1982, the award celebrates individuals whose extraordinary dedication has created meaningful and enduring benefits for the sport. Award recipients demonstrate strong moral character, unwavering principles, and distinguished conduct while driving significant advancement in basketball’s development and long-term success.

“I’m grateful for the Naismith Award and honored to be recognized along with Coach VanDerveer and to be included among so many legendary previous awardees,” Smith said. “I feel blessed to have had an incredible career leading, coaching, and teaching great young men at top institutions. I hope that the lessons that I taught will continue to impact them, both on and off the court and throughout their lives.”

Tubby Smith is one of only three coaches to take five different teams to the NCAA Tournament: Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Texas Tech. Before his head coaching career began at Tulsa, he was an assistant on Rick Pitino’s staff in Lexington.

Tubby succeeded Pitino for the 1997-98 season and won a National Championship in his first year with the Comeback Cats. Over 10 years at Kentucky, he went 263-83, leading the Wildcats to five SEC regular-season championships, five SEC Tournament titles, four Elite Eight appearances, and 10 NCAA Tournament berths. Even though he never returned to the Final Four, his 2003 team became the first team to complete an undefeated campaign in SEC play, sweeping the regular season and postseason titles before Keith Bogans‘ untimely ankle injury in the Sweet 16 derailed their title hopes.

Kentucky hung Tubby Smith’s jersey in the rafters of Rupp Arena in December 2021. He’s one of only four former Kentucky coaches to have their jersey retired.

Tubby will receive his latest honor at this year’s Final Four in Indianapolis. Adolph Rupp (1986) and C.M. Newton (1999) are former honorees of the Outstanding Contributor to Basketball Award with Kentucky ties.

