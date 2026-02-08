Kentucky is Using 'The Tunnel of Doom' as a New Way to Improve Physicality

After Kentucky’s win over Oklahoma on Wednesday, we learned about how UK was using boxing gloves in practice to improve physicality. Andrija Jelavic described that process.

“The boxing gloves is that we’re warming up by punching the boxing gloves from Coach Mikhail,” Jelavic said on Wednesday. “We’re literally punching them. He emphasizes that. It’s really good. We’ve been doing it for the past two games, and it’s brought good results, so we’re going to continue doing it.”

After UK’s win over Tennessee on Saturday night, we’ve learned about a new drill. It’s called “Tunnel of Doom.”

Kentucky freshman center Malachi Moreno had 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes during UK’s win over Tennessee. Like Andrija Jelavic earlier in the week, Moreno explained how UK’s “boxing gloves” are improving physicality.

“When we go into practice, Coach [Mikhail] McLean will wear these little boxing gloves on his hands, and he’s just like, ‘Hit me,'” Moreno said. ‘It’s just to emphasize that when we go into these games, we’ve got to hit people, we’ve got to hit, we’ve got to go get the rebounds, and we’ve got to bring the physicality to them, not let it be the other way.”

‘The Tunnel of Doom’

Malachi Moreno went into further detail on Kentucky’s drills with the boxing gloves. The drill has earned a catchy nickname.

“At this point, we’ve kind of just started having fun with hitting each other in practice,” Moreno said. “Then, he calls it – we have a tunnel of doom. You hit the pads and then you literally run through a tunnel of guys with pads and they’re just hitting you, smacking you, and you’ve got to accept it. That’s become fun.”

At times, the drill allows Kentucky’s bigs to vent out frustration. It’s something Moreno enjoys.

“Sometimes, you can let out a little anger here and there,” Moreno said. “It’s a lot of fun. That’s just what we do.”