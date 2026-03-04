Kentucky turned a 12-point lead into a 12-point halftime deficit at Texas A&M

You may not be able to read this after the whiplash you just experienced watching Kentucky basketball — totally understand if you’re lightheaded and a little dizzy right now.

Life was good for the Wildcats early, taking a 12-point lead with 8:05 left in the first half with shooting numbers on a different planet, Trent Noah catching and shooting a right-wing 3-pointer to potentially take a 15-point lead at the 7:40 mark.

That ball rimmed out and it led to a 27-2 run for Texas A&M over the next seven minutes, turning that double-digit lead into a 13-point deficit before the Aggies closed out the half up 45-33. It’s one of the most head-scratching collapses in recent UK memory.

At the break, the Cats are shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from three and 62.5 percent at the line compared to 44.4/35/58 splits for the Aggies. Kentucky didn’t score a field goal in the last four minutes as A&M caught fire.

Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen and Brandon Garrison have six points each, followed by Mo Dioubate with four and Collin Chandler, Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson with three and Andrija Jelavic with two. Ruben Dominguez went for 14 points on 4-5 from three for A&M, followed by Rylan Griffen with eight and Rashaun Agee and Ali Dibba with six.

UK has turned it over seven times compared to just two for A&M, leading to 10 points off turnovers for the Aggies. It’s also a bench scoring advantage of 31-13 for the home team.

Just not good enough. Please figure it out, Cats.