Kentucky takes series from UNC Greensboro in blowout win

The goal was simple for Kentucky. Get in, get out, and get wins. Another big early inning allowed the Bat Cats to create distance from the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

After a quiet first frame, the big inning arrived again. Kentucky plated six runs in the second inning and never looked back. The Wildcats got some walks, steals, moved runners on a passed ball, and veteran Luke Lawerence delivered with the bases loaded on the second day in a row. Playing shortstop with Tyler Bell out of the lineup, Lawrence delivered a single to plate a run. A throwing error one batter later led to two more runs. Then a pair of RBI singles from right fielder Ryan Schwartz and Alex Duffey gave UK a big cushion early.

The Bat Cats never looked back.

Duffey had a terrific performance in his UK debut. The Elon transfer finished the game 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs and three steals. The left-handed swinger grinded at-bats and helped UK score runs. Meanwhile, Schwartz had another strong performance after reaching base three times on opening day. The sophomore went 4-4 with a double, RBI, and three steals. The ascending Kentucky player batted third in the lineup on Saturday with Bell currently unavailable.

Tyler Bell is ‘out indefinitely’

Kentucky scored 11 runs on 13 hits with six walks, three hit by pitches, and seven strikeouts. The Cats tallied eight steals but did get thrown out on the basepaths multiple times. Ethan Hindle (2-4, double, 2 RBI) joined Duffey and Schwartz with a multi-hit game.

Ben Cleaver cruises in his first start

Jaxon Jelkin was a fairly big unknown for Kentucky entering the 2026 season. The multi-transfer did not disappoint with his performance on Friday. Ben Cleaver was not an unknown. He did not disappoint in his debut.

The skinny lefty went four innings with seven strikeouts and did not give up a run while allowing two hits and plunking two of the 16 batters he faced. Cleaver left the game after hitting 59 pitches. The veteran looked the part of an SEC weekend starter.

Ben Cleaver (@UKBaseball) southpaw starting Game 2 of the series for the Cats…methodical worker living in the shadow zones and inducing weak contact, commanding the fastball to all quads right now

FB 86-88 (2,100+)

CT 80-82 (2,150+)

SW 74-77 (2,000+)

CB 65-68 (2,100+) pic.twitter.com/HOpQwLgW7I — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 14, 2026

Bullpen has some rocky moments

Kentucky was in control of the game when head coach Nick Mingione and pitching coach Dan Roszel decided to go to the bullpen. It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing from there.

Redshirt sophomore Tommy Skelding entered the game first and recorded five outs before being replaced. The Ohio native allowed three singles, struggled with control (two walks), and needed 38 pitches before being pulled. Loyola Marymount transfer Ryan Mullan replaced Skelding in the sixth and quickly recorded an out before allowing a solo home run in the seventh while also working out of a jam. EKU transfer Burkley Bounds quickly settled the game with five strikeouts over two innings.

How about this 3-pitch punch out from sophomore Burkley Bounds (@UKBaseball) CH at 80 mph (1,660), FB at 90 mph (2,035) and SL at 83 (2,637)…quick inning from the physical RHP with attacking mentality pic.twitter.com/bkymbxVj2d — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 14, 2026

There were some rocky moments but Bounds was impressive in his UK debut.

On Deck

Kentucky will now attempt to complete the sweep before leaving Greensboro. The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader will begin around 5:00 p.m. ET with sophomore Nate Harris getting the ball for the Bat Cats.