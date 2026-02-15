Balanced lineup allows Kentucky to secure opening weekend sweep

The broom in the visitor’s dugout at UNCG Baseball Stadium got a workout this weekend. Kentucky went to work and never stopped.

This party finally came to an end on Saturday night when UK left the ballpark with a 10-6 win and a series sweep to start the season. The offense once again delivered without star Tyler Bell in the lineup.

Ryan Schwartz (1-3, double, RBI, 2 walks) continued to swing a hot bat. Ethan Hindle (2-2, 2 doubles, 2 walks, HBP) keeps producing as his playing time increased with the Bell injury. Luke Lawrence (1-6, 2 RBI, 3 K) extended his RBI streak to three games and has the team lead (seven) to start the season. Kentucky ended the game with eight starters recording a hit.

The latest offensive outburst of the weekend occurred in the blowout victory. Kentucky finished the final game with 10 runs on 10 hits with six walks and five hit by pitches. The offense — mostly without Bell — was one of the biggest stories of the weekend. Kentucky did not need home runs to score. The Cats found doubles, were aggressive on the basepaths, and continually put pressure on the UNCG defense.

Nate Harris continues a strong pitching weekend

Expectations were high for Kentucky baseball for numerous reasons entering the first weekend of the season. The starting rotation was a major reason why. Jaxon Jelkin and Ben Cleaver both rolled. Nate Harris kept the good times rolling on Saturday evening.

The sophomore went four full innings like his counter parts. Harris allowed three hits, struck out five, and issued zero walks. Outside of two hit batters, it was fairly smooth sailing other than consecutive singles in the second inning leading to a sacrifice fly to plate a run.

Kentucky never trailed during this series. The starting pitching was a major reason why. UK got 12 innings, one earned run, seven hits, 22 strikeouts, and zero walks from their starting weekend rotation. This looked like a group that can help the Bat Cats win a lot of games this spring.

Bullpen grinds through another outing

We did not see smooth sailing in any game this weekend from the bullpen. We also did not see this group have to hold a close lead yet. But we did see some of the depth that Nick Mingione and pitching coach Dan Roszel have. That was again on full display in the third win of the weekend.

Leighton Harris replaced Nate Harris in the fifth and could never get going after allowing a bunt single to start things in the frame. A sacrifice fly and hit by pitch would follow. That would force UK to make a mid-inning change but things got corrected quickly.

WKU transfer Jack Bennett was a very good starter in C-USA last season and quickly made an impact in his first Kentucky appearance. The right-handed pitcher went 2.2 innings and gave up just one run on one hit with three strikeouts. South Carolina transfer Jackson Soucie worked a scoreless eighth before things got hairy in the ninth. Sidearm right-handed pitcher Ira Austin IV gave up three runs with three free passes over six batters faced before Nile Adcock came on to record the final out of the weekend after a wild pitch allowed an inherited runner on third to score.

The bullpen had an up and down series to start the season. Kentucky is in the process of figuring out longterm roles but never truly needed high-leverage outs this weekend. That will change soon.

On Deck

Kentucky got the brooms out against UNC Greensboro. They’ll look to take care of business with four games next week. The home opener at Kentucky Proud Park will arrive on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET against Morehead State before a road trip to Evansville for a three-game set arrives next weekend.