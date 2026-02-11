Kentucky values reset opportunity during bye week, but 'we're really in a groove right now'

It feels like December again with the long break between games, Kentucky able to soak in that sweet Tennessee sweep a little longer and physically and mentally regroup before another serious test this weekend, traveling down to Gainesville to take on No. 14 Florida. The Wildcats are humming, winning eight of the last nine, but this Gator team is in the exact same boat with eight wins in nine tries dating back to early January, too.

We all know about UK’s injury situation and the in-and-out status of the rotation all season long, but for now, Mark Pope‘s squad has found some much-needed continuity. It’s allowing the Cats to dig deeper with each other and continue to build chemistry in their time off, but more than anything, it’s a breather after getting through some serious rough patches early on.

Otega Oweh sees the value in that, but at the same time, he loves where this team is mentally and physically. That’s why if he could have it his way, he’d do away with bye weeks and keep this train rolling down the track.

“I’m excited, but, you know, I kind of want to keep playing,” he told KSR. “With a week off, you kind of have to get your wind back and stuff like that, but I feel like these next couple of days are really going to be big for us to get our body healed.

“We just got to stay locked in mentally, and obviously stay sharp.”

Florida, meanwhile, will take on Georgia in Athens on Wednesday, putting the Gators in a tough spot. By the time they get home in the early hours of Thursday morning for a relatively relaxed follow-up practice day, Todd Golden’s group will really only have one full day to prepare for the red-hot Wildcats.

Don’t expect Kentucky to be overlooking the defending champs, though. There is too much on the line and they’ve come too far as a group to do that.

“What Florida is doing right now with points in the paint is really extraordinary,” Pope said during his weekly radio show on Monday. “They’re so big and physical and skilled. They’re really, really skilled. And they’re veteran guys. Their entire frontline is back, and they’re coming off a national championship. They brought in some really talented, skilled guards from the transfer portal, and they’re playing their best basketball right now. So it’ll be a great game.”

The Gators can’t overlook the Cats, either, because they’ve finally found their footing after a 9-6 start, too. If you ask the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, Kentucky is humming right now as a team and is prepared to bring it’s A-game to the O-Dome.

“Not counting them up (wins), but I feel like we’re really in a groove,” Oweh told KSR. “I feel like if we go out there and guard every single night — offensively, we’re going to be good. We’re one of the best transition offensive teams out there, so we just got to get stops. That’s really what it is.

“Like I said, we’re really in a groove right now.”

Hopefully that momentum and confidence translates into a ninth win out of ten games for the Cats — but it’s not gonna be easy.