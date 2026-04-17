Kentucky makes pitching change for crucial SEC series against Vanderbilt as injuries pile up

Kentucky (25-10, 7-8) has lost four consecutive SEC series. The Bat Cats had a chance to win all of those but came up short in each rubber match game. Three of those defeats came on the road to Ole Miss, LSU, and Auburn. The biggest surprise was at home against Missouri. UK will look to avoid another surprise this weekend.

Vanderbilt (22-16, 7-8) is not having a great season after winning the SEC Tournament and earning the No. 1 national seed for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That is not happening this year. The Commodores enter the second part of the conference schedule on the outside looking in. This team has some work to do and big Quad 1 opportunity against Kentucky starts now.

Both teams need this series. That should create a fun three days at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky is making a starting rotation change

Former Nebraska and Houston pitcher Jaxon Jelkin started the season as Kentucky’s Friday night starter and has remained that all season. The righty is coming off his worst start of the season against Auburn (2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB) but remains one of this team’s best players. Jelkin has consistently given UK great chances to win on Friday. There is no denying that needs to stay the same. This team is banking on that. This squad is also banking on a rotation change bringing more luck.

Sundays have been a nightmare for Kentucky all season. The Wildcats are 1-4 in rubber match games in league play. This team even lost a third game to Evansville in the preseason in a 1-0 shutout. UK has not figured out how to close series. They are going to try something else this weekend.

Nate Harris (9 starts, 5.08 ERA, 39 IP, 1.36 WHIP) is coming off a pair of solid starts where he gave UK a great chance to win against Missouri and Auburn. Harris had a similar start against Alabama. The sophomore isn’t getting to the seventh inning but is grinding into the fifth. After using him as a Day 2 starter over the last three series, UK is moving Harris back to Sunday this weekend.

Per a release, this is the expected rotation for the Wildcats this weekend at home.

Friday: Jaxon Jelkin (6-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 50.2 IP, 57 K, 15 BB/HBP)

(6-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 50.2 IP, 57 K, 15 BB/HBP) Saturday: TBA

Sunday: Nate Harris (4-2, 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 IP, 36 K, 26 BB/HBP)

We are unsure if Ben Cleaver (1-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 28.1 IP, 33 K, 26 BB/HBP) will start on Saturday or if he will come out of the bullpen. Who could UK look to replace Cleaver with?

Grand Canyon transfer Connor Mattison (2-0, 4.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 21 IP, 22 K, 13 BB/HBP) has started the last two midweek games and has been used as a long reliever. Mattison has made 20 career starts and could be an option. WKU transfer Jack Bennett (1-1, 4.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 19.1 IP, 18 K, 11 BB/HBP) leads this team in saves (six) but has the most starting experience. Bennett posted a 3.13 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP across 63.1 innings for an NCAA Tournament team last season and has made 28 career starts. The bullpen would take a hit without him, but he could be the team’s best chance to solidify the third starter spot.

There is not a clear answer. We should get one on Saturday. What we do know is Jelkin is this team’s most important pitcher, Harris is providing some quality starts, and Nile Adcock (15 appearances, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 20.2 IP, 27 K, 13 BB/HBP) has emerged as a force out of the bullpen. With five SEC series remaining, UK is looking for some other answers to complement these known commodities.

We will get some answers on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Ethan Hindle heating up at the plate is a good thing for Kentucky

After 35 games, junior infielder Ethan Hindle is slashing .269/.412/.588 across 158 plate appearances. The right-handed hitter has appeared in every game and leads the team in doubles (13), triples (two), home runs (seven), extra-base hits (22), RBI (33), slugging percentage, and walks (22). Kentucky is simply at its best when Hindle’s bat is hot.

HIM-DLE OUT THE FRONT DOOR!!!@EHindle_27 with his 6th!



E1 | UK 2, Alabama 1



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/rD4qsBaSaJ — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 13, 2026

But sometimes it’s not hot. Hindle has moved up and down the lineup card on season all simply based on his recent performance. After a strong first SEC game against Alabama, Hindle hit a brutal rough patch. Over 13 games, Kentucky’s big hitter went 4-39 (.102) at the plate with just three hits against SEC competition. UK’s top slugger was a combined 2-30 in the Ole Miss, LSU, and Missouri series. That hurt the lineup.

But we saw a bounce-back last week.

Hindle finished a four-game run against Louisville and Auburn hitting 5-14 (.357) with a knock in every game. Kentucky’s starting second baseman recorded a pair of doubles plus a home run against Auburn. Hindle had a huge role in the only win of the weekend. UK is simply better when Hindle is hitting. A hot streak following that long slump at the plate would be a big development for this baseball team.

We saw Kentucky move Tyler Bell to the top of the lineup card against Auburn and he delivered. But doing that leaves a hole in the middle of the lineup. Hindle could help fill it if he consistently starts hitting again. This is bat that brings a power surge when he gets aluminum on the ball. That could change things for an offense that has had way too many shutout defeats this season.

This is a Quad 3 series for Kentucky

Kentucky sits at No. 19 in RPI heading into the sixth SEC series of the season. The Bat Cats own a 5-4 Quad 1 record. The non-conference RPI (No. 21) remains in a terrific spot. That has helped create a high floor resume, but there aren’t a ton of remaining chances to pickup big-time wins that can help UK climb seed lines.

This resume simply needs more wins in the first two columns. They won’t come this weekend in SEC play because they will not be available.

Vanderbilt is currently ranked No. 94 in RPI entering this weekend. This is the No. 1 reason why the Commodores are currently on the outside looking in of the tournament field. Vandy is just 2-8 in Quad 1 games, has two Quad 4 losses, and a non-conference RPI that ranks No. 198. The Commodores a 1-8 in Quad 1/Quad 2 games played away from home. This team will be staying home for the tournament unless they start winning some road games.

Kentucky can hurt its resume more than they can help it this weekend. The Bat Cats are currently 9-1 in Quad 3 games with a perfect 4-0 record at home. UK scored 10-plus runs in each of those wins. Nick Mingione‘s team will look to do something similar this weekend.

NCAA Tournament Resume Rundown: Where Kentucky sits 6 weeks from Selection Monday

Kentucky will be short-handed again

Elon transfer Alex Duffey was a big addition for Kentucky in the offseason. Unfortunately, his season is officially over after just 15 plate appearances. The 22-year-old is out for the rest of the season. He’s not the only injured player out this weekend. The Bat Cats will again be short-handed.

Starting first baseman Hudson Brown will miss his fifth consecutive game on Friday.

Brown is dealing with an unspecified illness that is keeping him out of the lineup. The redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Auburn last weekend. This has been a big loss for Kentucky’s up and down offense. Brown is second on the team in batting average (.358), doubles (10), RBI (28), and hit by pitch (10). His presence in the middle of the lineup has been missed. He will be the only starter out on Friday. It looks like catcher Owen Jenkins could return to the lineup after a eight-game absence. The bigger development is what is going on with Nate Harris.

The expected Sunday starter for this weekend popped up on the availability report as questionable. This is one everyone should monitor this weekend. This series becomes much harder to win if Harris cannot throw. Injuries are beginning to pile up for this baseball team.

Vanderbilt will officially be without four pitchers this weekend. Austin Nye started 15 games in 2025 and earned first-team All-American honors. The sophomore has missed most of the season and has been a big loss for this club. Colin Barczi is the only position player on the availability report. The catcher has started 18 games for Vandy this season and is slashing .275/.375/.551 with six home runs across 80 plate appearances. The Greater Chicago native brings some power to the lineup. He is currently questionable.

Bio Blast: Vanderbilt Commodores

Long-time Clemson assistant coach Tim Corbin received a second chance to run his own program following the 2002 season when he accepted the head baseball coach position at Vanderbilt. The task was different after guiding Presbyterian from NAIA to Division II before his assistant stint in the ACC. Corbin was taking over an SEC program that had made just three NCAA Tournament appearances all-time.

Corbin turned Vanderbilt into one of the best baseball programs in the country.

The 64-year-old is now in year 24 at Vanderbilt. Corbin currently owns two national championships (2014, 2019), five College World Series appearances (2011, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2021), four SEC regular season titles (2007, 2011, 2013, 2019), four SEC Tournament titles (2007, 2019, 2023, 2025), three SEC Coach of the Year honors (2007, 2013, 2019), two National Coach of the Year honors (2014, 2019), and 986 total wins. Numerous superstar players have come through Nashville during this time. Corbin is a major reason why. He is one of the best in college baseball.

The Commodores have made 19 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances but that streak is in real danger. Vanderbilt is just six games over .500 with five SEC series to play and do not own many quality wins. Vandy ranks sub-100 in team ERA (5.43) and is having to win with offense. The Commodores rank No. 2 nationally in home runs (81) and No. 9 nationally in slugging percentage (.552). This team must win by turning games into a men’s Friday night softball league. Will that be good enough to continue this program’s long postseason streak? The Commodores have some work to do.

Who To Watch For: Vanderbilt Commodores

— Connor Fennell (RHP | 6-1, 183): This former Dayton transfer had a brilliant SEC debut season when he posted a 2.53 ERA and 0.82 WHIP as both a reliever and starting pitcher. Vanderbilt moved Fennell into a Friday night role as a junior and the results have not been as good. Through nine starts, Fennell has a 5.15 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 50.2 innings. This staff ace has allowed 12 home runs. The strikeout (31.7% K rate) and free pass (7.1% BB/HBP rate) are outstanding but teams are finding the barrel this season. Fennell has worked seven-plus innings in two SEC starts but has allowed four-plus earned runs in the other three starts. Vandy will run him out on the mound on Friday. The Commodores are 4-1 in SEC games with their ace on the mound and 3-7 without him. That is similar to Kentucky’s splits with and without Jaxon Jelkin.

— Braden Holcomb (LF | R/R | 6-5, 245): This monstrous corner outfielder is now a three-year starter at Vanderbilt with 26 career home runs in 474 plate appearances. Holcomb bats cleanup and is slashing .302/.394/.611 with 22 extra-base hits this season.

— Brodie Johnston (3B | R/R | 6-2, 212): A former top-100 recruit, this in-state recruiting win for Vanderbilt was an SEC All-Defense selection as a true freshman who is showing some star power at the plate as a sophomore. Johnston leads the team in batting average (.373), runs (40), hits (57), doubles (14), and has 26 career home runs in 420 plate appearances. Johnston brings power, average, and strong defense to this club.

— Mike Mancini (2B | L/R | 5-11, 180): The former James Madison transfer is in year two at Vanderbilt and is putting together a career-best season. Mancini bats leadoff and is slashing .316/.458/684 from the left side. The New York native has speed (11 stolen bases), power (12 home runs) and is hitting for average (.316). Vanderbilt can score runs in bunches when Mancini is putting the ball in play.

How To Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

This three-game set in the SEC begins on Friday. A night game will be followed by two day games to close out the weekend at Kentucky Proud Park. Each game will be streaming on ESPN+.

With inclement weather in the forecast, a scheduling pivot could be made at some point this weekend. Stay tuned for details.

Date Opponent Venue Time Stream April 17 (Friday) Vanderbilt Kentucky Proud Park 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ April 18 (Saturday) Vanderbilt Kentucky Proud Park 2 p.m. ET ESPN+ April 19 (Sunday) Vanderbilt Kentucky Proud Park 1 p.m. ET ESPN+

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