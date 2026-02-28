Collin Chandler's threes dominate the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt highlight reel

There were a lot of fun moments in Kentucky’s 91-77 win over No. 25 Vanderbilt. The highlight reel will be dominated by Collin Chandler‘s threes for the simple fact that there were so many.

Chandler hit six threes today — and it would have been seven if the refs hadn’t waived the basket because Chandler kicked out his leg. He finished with a career-high 23 points, obliterating his old mark of 18. Captain Clutch was awesome, especially in the first half, but in the second, Otega Oweh took over, bouncing back from an off-night at South Carolina on Tuesday. Oweh also finished with 23 points, 17 in the second half. It was great to see him switch into another gear down the stretch to solidify the win, a big one in terms of resume and momentum.

Also finishing in double figures: Denzel Aberdeen with 15 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds; and Malachi Moreno with 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Moreno got pushed around in the first meeting in Nashville, so it was great to see him assert himself in round two. Mo Dioubate also played well, finishing with 8 points and 4 rebounds, a performance made even more impressive by the fact that he’s fasting for Ramadan.

It was a great afternoon at Rupp, and exactly what Kentucky needed heading into the final stretch of the season. Hit play below to go ahead and relive it.

