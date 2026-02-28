LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. No. 25 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt embarrassed Kentucky one month ago in Nashville. Will the Cats get revenge in Round Two? KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Rupp Arena as Kentucky hosts the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores (2 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Vanderbilt is 3-4 since the 25-point win in Memorial Gym, beating Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Georgia, and losing to Oklahoma, Missouri, and Tennessee. The ‘Dores got their second-leading scorer, Duke Miles, back last weekend. He was a late scratch for the first meeting in Nashville, electing to have clean-up surgery on his knee. He came off the bench in the last two games, totaling 27 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and zero turnovers. Vanderbilt had no problem beating Kentucky without Miles; how will having him back on the floor impact the rematch?

Today, Kentucky can get some of its pride back and improve its SEC and NCAA Tournament seeds. A win would essentially take playing on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament off the table. Will the Cats do it?

SEC Cheering Guide for today It's the second-to-last Saturday in the regular season. In turn, there is a LOT at stake when it comes to the standings/SEC Tournament seeding. Kentucky is tied with Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Texas A&M for fifth in the standings with three games to go. Texas is lurking, one game back at 8-7. Using tiebreakers, the Cats would currently be the No. 7 seed in the SEC Tournament. Here's today's slate: 1:00 PM ET – Missouri at Mississippi State (SEC Network)

– Arkansas at Florida (ESPN) 8:30 PM ET – Ole Miss at Auburn (SEC Network) As @AdamLuckettoutlined earlier this week, there are a lot of scenarios that could still play out. Kentucky still has a path to the double bye — or, it could end up playing on Wednesday based on how the next three games go. The next two (Vandy, Texas A&M) are huge. For today, here's what needs to happen for Kentucky to improve its seed: 1. UK to win – Obviously. A win would push Kentucky over Vanderbilt in the standings (for now) and negate the 'Dores' head-to-head tiebreaker. This is also the most winnable game left on Kentucky's schedule, in my opinion. 2. Missouri (Mississippi State), Tennessee (Alabama), and Arkansas (Florida) to lose: Missouri has a tiebreaker over Kentucky, so cheer for Mississippi State in the first game of the day. The Tigers have games vs. Oklahoma and at Arkansas to close the season. Kentucky owns tiebreakers over Tennessee and Arkansas, but both are ahead of the Cats in the standings. If Kentucky can end up on the same line as the Vols and/or Razorbacks in the standings, they'll have the advantage come tiebreaker time. Both are projected to win their final two games, so cheer for Alabama and Florida today. If Tennessee loses today, there is a scenario in which Kentucky can still get the No. 4 seed.

