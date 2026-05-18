Kentucky will look to secure at-large bid against Vanderbilt at SEC Tournament

The college baseball postseason has arrived. Kentucky feels good about its at-large chances after reaching 13 SEC wins but you can never be too sure. That creates an interesting situation this week down in Hoover. There is no hiding from the fact that one win would make everyone feel more comfortable.

Kentucky will need to get that win against a team with its back against the wall. Vanderbilt took a series from UK earlier this season. The Commodores will look to make it three consecutive wins against the Bat Cats on Tuesday afternoon.

There is plenty at stake in Hoover. KSR is back to set the table as postseason play begins.

Is it Jaxon Jelkin time in Hoover?

Nick Mingione decided to call an audible last weekend at Kentucky Proud Park. The Bat Cats went all-in to win Thursday’s game to secure the critical 13th SEC win. That meant throwing staff ace Jaxon Jelkin in relief. The pitcher recorded a six-out save and helped UK secure a 4-3 win. The win would be Kentucky’s only of the series.

With Saturday’s game tied, Kentucky sent Jelkin to the bullpen again for a potential save situation but that never occurred. The pitcher who leads UK in WHIP (1.05), wins (eight), starts (13), complete games (two), innings (82.2), and strikeouts (94) only threw 29 pitches last week. That could make him good to go for Tuesday.

Kentucky has simply been at their best with No. 0 on the mound. The only win in the Vanderbilt series came when Jelkin pitched. Now he can throw again in a big spot as UK looks to add another quality win to the resume before Selection Monday.

Neither team has announced a starting pitcher yet, but this feels like a spot for Jelkin.

Jack Sams should get a big opportunity this postseason

Kentucky has needed someone to step up in the bullpen all season. A team flaw has been exposed multiple times in SEC play. The Wildcats have searched desperately for answers. One has emerged down the stretch.

True freshman Jack Sams just keeps delivering for this baseball team.

Evansville (Feb. 20): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, K

The Citadel (March 8): IP, 0 H, 0 ER, K, HBP

Murray State (March 24): IP, 0 H, 0 ER, K, 2 BB

Auburn (April 10): 2.1 IP, 3 H, ER, K

Vanderbilt (April 18): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K, BB

South Carolina (April 26): 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K

Florida (May 8): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K, BB

Arkansas (May 14): 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 K BB

After getting mostly low leverage opportunities this season, Kentucky turned to Sams in tight spots against Florida and Arkansas while holding a lead. The young right-handed pitcher delivered and gave UK a great chance to win. Odds are high he will be used early at the SEC Tournament and then potentially in the NCAA Tournament if the games are tight.

Sams is sitting on a 1.26 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP over 14.1 innings with 18 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .192 off the Lexington (Ky.) Catholic product with only two extra-base hits allowed. This young pitcher has been outstanding.

Kentucky will likely ask Sams to deliver in a big spot this postseason.

This is a Quad 2 opportunity for Kentucky

Kentucky is currently above the NCAA Tournament cut line in seemingly every projected bracket available on the internet. The Bat Cats sit at No. 34 in RPI to begin conference tournament week.



The eight total losses in Quads 3 and 4 are not the best look but this resume is buoyed by some other big marks. Kentucky’s has a top-15 non-conference RPI with seven Quad 1 victories and a 11-12 overall mark in the first two quadrants. UK has six wins against top-15 competition with three of those occurring on the road. The Bat Cats reached the key SEC wins threshold and own a fairly clean resume.

Tuesday’s tilt with Vanderbilt will be a Quad 2 game. A loss should not hurt them too much when factoring how far the RPI could drop.

Bio Blast: Vanderbilt Commodores

Long-time Clemson assistant coach Tim Corbin received a second chance to run his own program following the 2002 season when he accepted the head baseball coach position at Vanderbilt. The task was different after guiding Presbyterian from NAIA to Division II before his assistant stint in the ACC. Corbin was taking over an SEC program that had made just three NCAA Tournament appearances all-time.

Corbin turned Vanderbilt into one of the best baseball programs in the country.

The 64-year-old is now in year 24 at Vanderbilt. Corbin currently owns two national championships (2014, 2019), five College World Series appearances (2011, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2021), four SEC regular season titles (2007, 2011, 2013, 2019), four SEC Tournament titles (2007, 2019, 2023, 2025), three SEC Coach of the Year honors (2007, 2013, 2019), two National Coach of the Year honors (2014, 2019), and 996 total wins. Numerous superstar players have come through Nashville during this time. Corbin is a major reason why. He is one of the best in college baseball.

The Commodores have made 19 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances but that streak is in real danger. Vanderbilt got to 14 conference wins this season, but will likely miss the tournament due to a sub-70 RPI. Vandy (32-24) took on a ton of losses this season with a 5-16 record in Quad 1 and four Quad 4 losses. The non-conference RPI (No. 137) sunk this resume. However, the Commodores are 5-2 in Quad 2. The contest with Kentucky will be a Quad 2 game on Tuesday.

Who To Watch For: Vanderbilt Commodores

— Braden Holcomb (LF | R/R | 6-5, 245): This monstrous corner outfielder is now a three-year starter at Vanderbilt with 28 career home runs in 556 plate appearances. Holcomb bats in the middle of the Vandy order and is slashing .353/.430/.624 with 32 extra-base hits this season. The veteran had four doubles in the Kentucky series this season and enters the SEC Tournament with a hot bat.

— Brodie Johnston (3B | R/R | 6-2, 212): A former top-100 recruit, Johnston was an in-state recruiting win for Vanderbilt who was an SEC All-Defense selection as a true freshman and is showing some star power at the plate as a sophomore. Johnston leads the team in runs (57), doubles (14), and has 29 career home runs in 508 plate appearances. Johnston brings power, average, and strong defense to this club.

— Mike Mancini (2B | L/R | 5-11, 180): The former James Madison transfer is in year two at Vanderbilt and is putting together a career-best season. Mancini bats at the top of the order and is slashing .307/.434/609 from the left side. The New York native has speed (19 stolen bases), power (15 home runs) and is hitting for average. Vanderbilt can score runs in bunches when Mancini is putting the ball in play.

How To Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

The second game of the SEC Tournament will include Vanderbilt and Kentucky in a No. 12 vs. No. 13 matchup.

Date Opponent Venue Time Stream May 19 (Tuesday) Vanderbilt Hoover Metropolitan Stadium 2 p.m. ET SEC Network

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