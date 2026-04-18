Kentucky's starting pitching woes continue in 8-7 loss to Vanderbilt

Kentucky stole a victory from the jaws of defeat when Braxton Van Cleave‘s grand slam cleared the bases in ninth inning in a thrilling 5-2 win where UK trailed the entire game until the final swing. The Cats had some momentum entering Saturday’s contest with a chance to take the series.

Unfortunately, we saw a similar story play out.

A short start and lack of control led to a big early deficit. Despite the offense threatening multiple times, the Bat Cats could never close the gap completely. Vanderbilt hung on for an 8-7 win in a game that featured a short weather delay to set up another rubber match. This will be the fifth one in the row in SEC play for Nick Mingione‘s club.

Kentucky’s pitching change does not equal better results

The Kentucky coaching staff finally decided to make a change as SEC play shifted into the second half. After numerous short starts by Ben Cleaver, UK was finally going to to give someone else a shot. Closer Jack Bennett would get his first chance to start in a blue uniform after being a starting pitcher on an NCAA Tournament team at WKU last year.

The results were the same.

Bennett was pulled in the second inning after allowing a leadoff double and three free passes. Kentucky went to relief pitcher Ryan Mullan. Nothing changed. Two more walks led to runs with the bases loaded. UK then went to Leighton Harris. Another walk scored a run before an Owen Jenkins catching error scored another run. Vanderbilt would get a double to score another run before UK finally got out of the inning with Toby Peterson producing a groundout to third base with the bases loaded.

The line (1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, K, 4 BB/HBP) was not pretty for Bennett. Vanderbilt plated seven runs to take a commanding lead. This was the difference in the game despite the bullpen settling things. Jack Sams (3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K) and Tristan Hunter (3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 K) were excellent and gave Kentucky a chance to win the game.

The bullpen hung in there but another short start ultimately doomed Kentucky again.

Ethan Hindle, Braxton Van Cleave shine at the plate

Ethan Hindle and Braxton Van Cleave are arguably the biggest power bats in Kentucky’s lineup outside of Tyler Bell. This lineup has more bite when these two are finding barrels. Both appear to have found something this weekend.

Over 13 games, Hindle went 4-39 (.102) at the plate with just three hits against SEC competition. UK’s top slugger was a combined 2-30 in the Ole Miss, LSU, and Missouri series. That streak is long gome now.

Hindle finished a four-game run against Louisville and Auburn hitting 5-14 (.357) with a knock in every game. Kentucky’s starting second baseman recorded a pair of doubles plus a home run against Auburn. The infielder has backed that up with four hits in two games against Vanderbilt. Hindle is batting cleanup again and went 3-4 on Saturday with a triple. An RBI single in the first inning gave UK an early lead. Hindle reached base a fourth time with a hit by pitch. The batting average has climbed up to .286 entering the final game of the weekend. This could be a big development.

Another big development is what is happening this weekend with Van Cleave. The Texas native was a monstrous recruiting win for Kentucky in the 2025 cycle. The coaching staff has given the true freshman multiple designated hitter starts this season but he has struggled to find the plate. Van Cleave was on an 0-16 run before his second hit of the season cleared the right field fence for a walk-off grand slam on Friday. Van Cleave then produced some more clutch hitting with a two-run double in the ninth to put the tying run in scoring position with one out. UK could not get Van Cleave home, but this was a big step in the right direction for a talented young player.

Kentucky still misses Hudson Brown, but the bats of Hindle and Van Cleave can make a difference for this baseball team.

There was another ejection

In Friday’s dramatic win, Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione had to watch the ninth inning game from the clubhouse. Mingione was tossed for arguing early in the game. That ultimately didn’t prevent UK from winning but a weekend pattern was developing.

There was another ejection on Saturday.

In the sixth inning, Tyler Bell was hit by a pitch to give UK two runners on with no outs. Both teams then received a warning for unsportsmanlike after some jawing. That ultimately led to Bell being ejected from the game. Instead of Bell leading off in the eight inning, Caeden Cloud got an unexpected clutch time at-bat in a 7-5 game. That’s a spot the Cats could’ve used another Bell opportunity.

This has been a heated series. There is a lot on the line for both teams. Kentucky has seen their head coach and best player ejected in consecutive days.

On Deck

Kentucky will go for a series win against Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon. Nate Harris will make another start for the Bat Cats. UK has a chance to end their rubber match woes.

The Wildcats have lost four consecutive Game 3s after a split to start every series. Will that streak finally be snapped this weekend? We will find out at the ballpark.

Date Opponent Venue Time Stream April 12 (Sunday) Vanderbilt Kentucky Proud Park 1 p.m. ET ESPN+

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