Kentucky VB completes 2026 non-conference schedule with addition of two home matches

Coming off a national runner-up finish in 2025, Kentucky volleyball has high expectations again going into 2026. The non-conference schedule should have the Wildcats battle-tested by tournament time.

Earlier this week, Kentucky announced that it has completed the non-conference schedule for the upcoming season with the addition of the Bluegrass Battle. The three-day event will be held at Memorial Coliseum from August 28-30, where the Wildcats will take on two opponents in two days. Kentucky will face Utah State on Friday, August 28, and South Florida on Saturday, August 29.

These two matches for Kentucky, which will run back the majority of its core roster from last season’s squad, will be the third and fourth of the season. Craig Skinner’s squad begins the year with a pair of highly anticipated matches against Wisconsin and Pitt in the AVCA First Serve in Milwaukee before hosting the Bluegrass Battle for the first two home matches of the season.

Friday, Aug. 28

2 pm ET – USF vs. Eastern Kentucky

6 pm ET – Kentucky vs. Utah State

Saturday, Aug. 29

2 pm ET – Utah State vs. EKU

7 pm ET – Kentucky vs. South Florida

Sunday, Aug. 30

Noon ET – South Florida vs. Utah State

The final piece is in place🧩



The Bluegrass Battle opens the home slate for the 2026 season😼🔵#WeAreUK x #BBN pic.twitter.com/5zZPHwZSrX — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) June 17, 2026

Kentucky’s 2026 schedule appears to be finished. There are 10 non-conference matches with 15 more SEC matches. We have dates and locations for all 25 matchups, but complete times and TV designations will be announced at a later time. Below is the current schedule. The SEC Tournament will run from Nov. 20-24 in Savannah, GA.

Kentucky VB 2026 schedule