Kentucky VB middle blocker Jordyn Dailey transfers to Pitt

Another Kentucky Wildcat is transferring to one of the nation’s top volleyball schools.

This time, it’s middle blocker/right side Jordyn Dailey, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that she intends to transfer to Pitt. A rising redshirt junior, the 6-foot-2 Dailey will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Panthers, which is coming off a Final Four finish earlier this month in the NCAA Tournament.

After sitting out the 2023 season as a true freshman at Kentucky, the North Carolina native appeared in 95 sets as a redshirt freshman in 2024, recording 142 kills (1.5 per set) and 82 blocks (.86 per set). But her playing time dipped as a redshirt sophomore this past season to 56 total sets with 46 kills (.82 per set) and 34 blocks (.61 per set). She was mostly used as a sub during the Wildcats’ run to the national championship match.

Dailey originally came to Kentucky as a middle blocker (which Pitt has her listed as), but she mostly served as a right side hitter under head coach Craig Skinner in 2025.

Jordyn Dailey has committed to Pitt. The former Kentucky middle blocker played in 21 matches and recorded 46 kills and 33 blocks this season. The 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore has two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/bMiyPy7B1A — Lincoln Arneal (@Lincoln_VB) December 31, 2025

Dailey is the second Wildcat from the 2025 roster to transfer out of the program, joining Brooke Bultema, who spent her first three college seasons (one being a redshirt) in Lexington before announcing her transfer to in-state rival Louisville last week. A 6-foot-3 middle blocker out of Cincinnati, Bultema was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2024 for Kentucky. But she only appeared in 57 sets as a redshirt sophomore in 2025, less than half the amount she saw the season prior.

Losing Bultema and Dailey is a hit to Kentucky’s depth going into next season, but Skinner expects to return nearly all of his key pieces from 2025, including All-SEC performers Brooklyn DeLeye, Molly Tuozzo, and Kassie O’Brien. National Player of the Year finalist Eva Hudson was a senior this season and has since signed with a pro team, but Skinner has already found someone to help replace that lost production with the addition of All-ACC player Morgan Gaerte through the portal.

Expect more roster movement from the Wildcats as Skinner continues to retool his roster for another run at a title in 2026.