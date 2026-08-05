Kentucky VB to play 11 national TV matches, including first-of-its-kind showdown vs. Louisville

Craig Skinner is never going to turn down a chance to do two things: make his team better and put them in the national spotlight. Once again, he’s put together a gauntlet of a schedule that will accomplish both for the 2026 Kentucky volleyball team.

It was announced Wednesday that the Wildcats will be featured in 11 nationally televised matches this coming season — the most in program history. Among the bunch is a first-of-its-kind matchup against in-state rival Louisville, which will mark the first-ever regular-season volleyball match broadcast on ABC.

Skinner actually played a role in making that happen.

“We had a conference call about some TV games,” Skinner said at Wednesday’s Media Day. “And one of the ESPN guys said, ‘Hey, let me know if there’s a game you think should be focused’ — and that has been focused in the past, so I immediately just said I don’t understand why a Louisville-Kentucky volleyball match wouldn’t be on ABC.”

Skinner got his wish. It won’t be the only must-watch match for the ‘Cats this season, either. In total, Kentucky will play five matches on ESPN, three on the SEC Network, one on ABC, one on FOX, and one on ESPN2.

The road match against Florida (always a pivotal one in the SEC standings) on Oct. 4 will be shown on ESPN as part of the network’s “Women’s Sports Sunday” programming push. The first two matches on UK’s regular season against Wisconsin and Pittsburgh (two projected top 10 teams) in the AVCA First Serve will also be broadcast on ESPN. The national title rematch against Texas A&M on Oct. 25 is another ESPN spot. Kentucky will also play at Wrigley Field against Penn State on Sept. 6, which will be shown on FOX.

“Sometimes it’s intentional. Other times you’re asked to play in some of these events,” Skinner said of putting together a challenging schedule. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way… We’re trying to be our best in December. We’ll find out very quickly the things that we’re really good at and the things we need to improve on.”

Additionally, the entire SEC Tournament (Nov. 20-24) in Savannah, GA, will be broadcast on the SEC Network and the SECN+. Below is Kentucky’s national TV slate for 2026. Click here for the entire schedule. The Wildcats will open things up with a pair of home exhibitions against Ohio (Aug. 8) and Dayton (Aug. 14) before diving straight into the regular season.

2026 Kentucky Volleyball Television Schedule