Kentucky VB setter Ava Sarafa announces transfer to SMU

A third Kentucky volleyball transfer has found a new home.

Over the weekend, Wildcats setter Ava Sarafa announced that she has transferred to SMU for the 2026 season. A 6-foot redshirt sophomore, the Michigan native will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Mustangs. Sarafa began the 2025 campaign as Kentucky’s starting setter before being passed on the depth chart by true freshman Kassie O’Brien, who went on to win National Freshman of the Year.

During Kentucky’s run to the national championship match, Sarafa appeared in 80 sets across 27 matches for head coach Craig Skinner, logging 136 assists, 57 digs, and 10 aces. In the Wildcats’ season-opening, five-set loss to top-ranked Nebraska, she posted 43 assists, 10 digs, and six blocks. But after being moved to the bench, she’ll look for a bigger opportunity at playing time with SMU.

𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 ✌️



Mustangs, help us welcome a dynamic setter to The Hilltop, Ava Sarafa! #GoMustangs | @SMUMustangs pic.twitter.com/dvLDyQlKcC — SMU Volleyball (@SMUVolleyball) January 4, 2026

At Marian (MI) High School, Sarafa was a three-time state champion in Michigan’s largest high school division, serving as a team captain while also earning MVP honors. She was tabbed the 2022 Michigan Player of the Year and a First Team All-American before making her way to college. She ended up redshirting her freshman season at UK in 2023 before taking on a backup role in 2024 as a redshirt freshman.

Sarafa joins middle blocker/right side Jordyn Dailey (Pitt) and middle blocker Brooke Bultema (Louisville) as Kentucky’s outgoing transfers this offseason. Skinner also lost National Player of the Year finalist Eva Hudson, who was a senior this year and has since signed a professional deal, but he’s already added All-ACC outside hitter Morgan Gaerte to help make up for that lost production.

Skinner could very well add more pieces to his 2026 roster if it’s the right fit. But with most of his core players from last season returning, plus the addition of Gaerte and an impressive freshman class, it’s possible this is the final offseason roster move we see from Kentucky. The ‘Cats will likely be among the nation’s top teams going into next season.