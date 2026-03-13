Kentucky 'very hungry' for Florida rematch: 'It's definitely personal.'

Kentucky has done a better job against Florida than just about anyone in the SEC — outside of the Gators’ two league losses at Missouri and vs. Auburn, obviously. Of their 16 conference wins, only three have been single-figure victories. One of those came at Vanderbilt in a gutsy 98-94 road victory. The other two? Both matchups against the Wildcats, starting with a 92-83 win in Gainesville, followed by an 84-77 response in Lexington to end the regular season.

Moral victories count for nothing with the blue and white, but Mark Pope’s group did turn 16-point and 20-point deficits into nine- and seven-point losses, respectively. They competed and fought until the end, more than most can say against this absolute juggernaut of a Florida team that is currently trending as a serious national championship contender.

The issue is that it wasn’t 40 minutes of competitive basketball — that’s how they found themselves in massive holes in both. The Wildcats know that won’t fly in Nashville as they look to pull off their biggest upset yet as 11.5-point underdogs.

“At the end, we survived, but definitely we need to have our concentration for 40 minutes — especially against a team like Florida,” Andrija Jelavic told KSR after the 78-72 win over Missouri to advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. “They’re the number one seed and we need 40 minutes of a good game to beat them tomorrow.”

They didn’t want to admit it in real time — they had to take things one day at a time, obviously — but this was the matchup they all wanted. Rounds one and two didn’t finish the way any of the Wildcats hoped, but they felt they went blow for blow with one of the best.

Now it’s time to get the KO in round three.

“Very hungry,” Brandon Garrison added. “We’ve been talking about this. We try not to get too big-headed coming into this game because we know we had to take care of those first two games. But we’re here now, and we’re just ready to get it on.”

There is something special about the familiarity factor, not just because they’ve played the Gators twice, but because they just played them five days ago. They haven’t been able to talk about them too much since then — again, they had LSU and Missouri to take care of first — but it’s a roster and playing style that is very much fresh on their minds.

“We played Florida last week, so it’s kind of more refreshing that we played them last week,” Mo Dioubate said. “We know what to expect from them even more, because we literally just played against them. … We know Florida — Florida’s a physical team. That ain’t no secret.

“It’s like every game is getting even more and more physical, so we just have to match their temperature. We have to match the game. We have to out-physical them tomorrow, be the aggressors.”

They have history, but both sides also get fresh starts with everything on the line. It’s a hard reset, learning from what worked and what didn’t in the regular season and putting it toward a win-or-go-home battle for a spot in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

“It’s definitely the best environment we can look for — you lose and you go home, the pressure is on both of us,” Jelavic added. “And it’s definitely personal, but we are more experienced than ever, more smarter than ever. We just need the 40 minutes of us being ourselves, playing really good basketball to beat them.”

Speaking of personal, Denzel Aberdeen is the best example of that going into his third battle against his former teammates and coaches. This one means something to him, a chance to send them home and inch closer toward another championship trophy added to his collection.

The first and second matchups were learning opportunities, setting the stage for the grand finale in Nashville.

“We got to — we got no choice,” Aberdeen said of taking advantage of the moment. “They’re a great team — great coach, great players. They won it last year. So we gotta come in, be ready, and be physical with them, too.”

May the toughest team survive and advance — preferably the Wildcats, potentially setting up their first weekend appearance since 2022. Big Blue Nation sure could use it.