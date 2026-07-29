Kentucky Volleyball picked to win the SEC (again)

Volleyball season is right around the corner, and, per usual, your University of Kentucky Wildcats are expected to roll. The SEC Preseason Coaches Poll and All-SEC Team were released this morning, and for the tenth season in a row, Kentucky came out on top, receiving nine of the 16 first-place votes. Five Cats made the 15-person All-SEC team, the most of any school.

Texas, which Kentucky beat to win the 2025 SEC Volleyball Tournament, received six first-place votes, and Texas A&M, which beat Kentucky in the national championship match, got one. Overall, Kentucky received 218 points, narrowly topping Texas, which received 216. Florida finished fourth, followed by Tennessee and Georgia.

Lizzie Carr, Brooklyn DeLeye, Morgan Gaerte, Kassie O’Brien and Molly Tuozzo earned Preseason All-SEC honors. DeLeye, O’Brien, and Tuozzo all received All-SEC and AVCA All-American honors last season, while Carr was named Second Team All-SEC and to the All-Lexington Regional Team. Gaerte is a newcomer, transferring to Kentucky from Notre Dame this offseason. She averaged 4.64 kills per set last season with the Fighting Irish and earned First Team All-ACC honors. Texas and Florida both had two players on the Preseason All-SEC team.

Kentucky’s season officially begins on Friday, Aug. 21 vs. Wisconsin in the AVCA First Serve at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee; however, the team is hosting two exhibition matches at Historic Memorial Coliseum before then: vs. Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 3 (5 p.m. ET) and vs. Dayton on Friday, Aug. 14 (6:30 p.m. ET). Admission is free, so come on out and support the best team on campus as they get ready for Season 22 under Craig Skinner.

2026 Preseason SEC Coaches Poll

Kentucky (9) Texas (6) Texas A&M (1) Florida Tennessee Georgia Auburn LSU Missouri Oklahoma Vanderbilt Ole Miss Mississippi State South Carolina Alabama Arkansas

2026 Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, School Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown Lauren Dreves, Auburn OH 6-1 Jr. Vancouver, Wash. Jordyn Byrd, Florida OH 6-4 R-Jr. Sarasota, Fla. Alec Rothe, Florida MB 6-3 Jr. Dublin, Ohio Bianna Muoneke, Georgia OH 6-0 Sr. Cypress, Texas Lizzie Carr, Kentucky MB 6-6 R-Sr. West Chester, Pa. Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky OH 6-2 Sr. Topeka, Kan. Morgan Gaerte, Kentucky OH 6-3 Jr. Angola, Ind. Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky S 6-1 So. Katy, Texas Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky L 5-7 Sr. The Woodlands, Texas Jurnee Robinson. LSU OH 6-1 Sr. Simpsonville, S.C. Lindsey Mangelson, Mississippi State OH 6-2 So. Fishers, Ind. Caroline Kerr, Tennessee S 5-11 R-Sr. Champaign, Ill. Cari Spears, Texas OH 6-3 So. Frisco, Texas Torrey Stafford, Texas OH 6-2 Sr. Torrance, Calif. Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M OH 5-11 Jr. Denton, Texas

Kentucky Players on Preseason All-SEC Team

#15, Lizzie Carr, 5Y, MB

• 2025 All-Lexington Regional Team

• Eight 10+ kill matches

• 2025 Second Team All-SEC

#17, Brooklyn DeLeye, 4Y, OH

• 2024 SEC Player of the Year

• 2025 AVCA First Team All-America

• Three-time All-SEC

#15 Morgan Gaerte, 3Y, OPP

• Transferred to Kentucky from Notre Dame this offseason

• First Team All-ACC in 2025

• 4.64 kills per set last season for the Fighting Irish

#6 Kassie O’Brien, 2Y, S

• 2025 AVCA National Freshman of the Year

• 2025 AVCA Second Team All-America

• 2025 First Team All-SEC

#12 Molly Tuozzo, 4Y, L

• 2025 AVCA Third Team All-America

• Two-time All-SEC

• 2025 SEC Tournament MVP