Kentucky Volleyball to Play Penn State at Wrigley Field

Craig Skinner’s Kentucky volleyball team will play in one of the most iconic venues in sports. For the very first time, Wrigley Field is hosting a volleyball match. Your Wildcats will be a part of the doubleheader.

Kentucky will take on Penn State in the inaugural 2026 SEC/Big Ten Volleyball Challenge. Nebraska vs. Missouri is the other featured game at the home of the Chicago Cubs. The event is Sunday, Sept. 6. The first serve will be at either 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. ET.

Since Wrigley Field opened in 1914, it’s been much more than the home of the Chicago Cubs. For years, it’s where the Bears played home games, bringing plenty of NFL Championships to the Windy City. College football has been regularly featured at the ballpark in recent years. Northwestern played a few home games at Wrigley during the construction of its new stadium. The Harlem Globetrotters played a basketball game there in the 50s, and Northwestern brought lacrosse to the stadium a decade ago, but this will be the first time volleyball has been played at the historic stadium.

Stadium games may be the next frontier for college volleyball. Nebraska drew more than 92,000 fans to Memorial Stadium for a win over Omaha in 2023, breaking the world record for the highest attendance ever for a women’s sports event. As we saw Husker fans flock to the NCAA Tournament this year, you can expect plenty of them to be in the stands this fall at Wrigley.

The setting isn’t the only noteworthy part of this matchup. Kentucky won at Penn State last fall on the same night the Nittany Lions hung a banner to commemorate their 2024 National Championship. Revenge will certainly be on Penn State’s mind ahead of this matchup.

This is not the only match Kentucky will play in the SEC/Big Ten Volleyball Challenge. Kentucky will welcome UCLA to Historic Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The Cats ended the Bruins’ season last year in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky lost star Eva Hudson, but almost every other contributor is returning from a team that advanced to the National Championship Game before falling to Texas A&M. Tickets for the event at Wrigley Field will be available through the Cubs ticket office on Thursday, April 9 at 11 a.m. ET at Cubs.com/BigTenVolleyball.

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