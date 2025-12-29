Kentucky vs. Alabama viewed as the top college basketball game this week

It’s been a while since Kentucky men’s basketball last took the floor, but the next game should be well worth the wait.

The Wildcats (9-4) are currently in the midst of a 10-day break between games. It was nearly a full week ago now that Kam Williams drilled eight three-pointers in a closer-than-expected win over Bellarmine. Kentucky will try to shake off that performance this weekend to begin conference play. UK heads to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the SEC-opener against No. 14 Alabama (9-3).

In a week that is filled with high-quality college basketball matchups, the NCAA’s Andy Katz ranked Kentucky vs. Alabama as the top game of the entire week. Katz ranked the intraconference showdown ahead of Michigan State vs. undefeated Nebraska, Tennessee vs. Arkansas, Louisville vs. California, and other big-time conference games.

All eyes will be on Mark Pope and Nate Oats this weekend. In Katz’s latest Power 37 rankings, he has Kentucky ranked No. 19 while Alabama sits at No. 11.

Conference play is upon us 🔥@TheAndyKatz has you covered on all the marquee matchups 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OH7QIoK0YU — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 29, 2025

For a quick refresher on the Crimson Tide’s season to this point, Oats’ crew opened the season with four straight ranked games after cruising past North Dakota: a win over No. 5 St. John’s, a loss to No. 2 Purdue, a win over No. 8 Illinois, and a loss to No. 12 Gonzaga (all rankings are from the time those games were played). Alabama rattled off four straight wins after that, including victories over UNLV, Maryland, and Clemson, before falling to No. 1 Arizona. They’ve since beaten South Florida and Kennesaw State to wrap up non-conference play.

With this game being on the road for Kentucky, early projections favor Alabama. KenPom gives UK a 34 percent chance to win (88-84) while BartTorvik is even lower on the ‘Cats with just a 22 percent chance of victory (92-82). ESPN Analytics says Kentucky has a 38.5 percent chance to pull off the upset.

Tipoff on Jan. 3 inside Coleman Coliseum is set for noon ET on ESPN.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.