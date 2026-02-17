Kentucky vs. Georgia: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

Can the Wildcats move past the loss in Gainesville with a quick turnaround late-night home battle against Georgia? Kentucky can make it nine wins out of 11 games with real momentum in its final five matchups of the regular season, but the Bulldogs are desperate after losing five of six and trending toward bubble status, so it won’t be easy.

KSR has everything you need to know about the matchup as we count down the clock to tipoff at 9 PM ET inside Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Georgia: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Tuesday, 9:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, 9:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 117 or 191

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Lock in for the 2025 Kentucky Basketball season with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during Mark Pope’s second season.

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 27

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

1/7: 73-68 L vs. Missouri

1/10: 92-68 W vs. Mississippi State

1/14: 75-74 W at LSU

1/17: 80-78 W at No. 24 Tennessee

1/21: 85-80 W vs. Texas

1/24: 72-63 W vs. Ole Miss

1/27: 80-55 L at No. 18 Vanderbilt

1/31: 85-77 W at No. 15 Arkansas

2/4: 94-78 W vs. Oklahoma

2/7: 74-71 W vs. No. 25 Tennessee

2/14: 92-83 L at No. 14 Florida

Georgia: KenPom 43

11/3: 104–59 W vs. Bellarmine

11/5: 94–29 W vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

11/9: 120–81 W vs. Morehead St.

11/14: 92–87 W vs. Georgia Tech

11/17: 87–57 W vs. Florida A&M

11/21: 78–77 W vs. Xavier

11/23: 97–94 L vs. Clemson (OT)

11/29: 123–81 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 107–73 W at Florida St.

12/13: 84–65 W vs. Cincinnati

12/18: 112–82 W vs. Western Carolina

12/22: 103–74 W vs. West Georgia

12/29: 89–74 W vs. LIU

1/3: 104–100 W vs. Auburn (OT)

1/6: 92–77 L at Florida

1/10: 75–70 W at South Carolina

1/14: 97–95 L vs. Mississippi (OT)

1/17: 90–76 W vs. Arkansas

1/20: 74–72 W at Missouri

1/24: 87–67 W at Texas

1/28: 86–85 L vs. Tennessee (OT)

1/31: 92–77 L vs. Texas A&M

2/7: 83–71 W at LSU

2/11: 86–66 L vs. Florida

2/14: 94–78 L at Oklahoma

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 132-29, including a 65-5 mark in Lexington.

Pope went 0-1 against the Bulldogs last year — a tough one in Athens for the Wildcats, falling 82-69, led by Asa Newell (17 PTS, 7 REB), Blue Cain (15 PTS, 8 REB) and Silas Demary (14 PTS, 4 REB) on the winning side. Lamont Butler paced Kentucky with 20 points, four rebounds and four steals, followed by Brandon Garrison with 13 and Otega Oweh with 12.

Mike White is 6-12 in his career against UK, including his time at Florida (2015-22).

Kentucky vs. Georgia Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 8.5-point underdogs with the over/under set at 161.5 and a projected score of 84.5-77.5.

That aligns with the computers, which unanimously like the Wildcats, starting with KenPom giving the Cats a 72 percent chance to pull off the upset and a projected score of 85-78. Elsewhere, Bart Torvik likes Kentucky in the matchup, giving Mark Pope’s team a 70 percent shot to win with a projected score of 86-80. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor is highest on UK with a 76.7 percent chance.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

12.5 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3.2 APG

#5 – Collin Chandler

6-5 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

9.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.2 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

17.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.5 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 0.7 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

8.5 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.7 APG

Georgia Potential Starters

#5 – Jeremiah Wilkinson

6-1 – 185 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

17.1 PPG, 1.9 APG, 2.0 RPG

#4 – Smurf Millender

5-11 – 175 – GUARD – JUNIOR

12.0 PPG, 3.7 APG, 2.8 RPG

#0 – Blue Cain

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – JUNIOR

13.6 PPG, 2.4 APG, 5.3 RPG

#6 – Kanon Catchings

6-9 – 220 – FORWARD – SOPHOMORE

10.8 PPG, 1.4 APG, 4.9 RPG

#2 – Somto Cyril

6-11 – 260 – CENTER – SOPHOMORE

9.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 BPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Otega Oweh has scored in double figures in all 25 games for Kentucky this season and has now reached double figures in 58 of his 61 games as a Wildcat. He is one of nine players in DI to reach double figures in each of his team’s games this year. Against Florida, he became the 63rd player to score 1,000 points at UK — the sixth-fastest player to reach the mark in program history, doing so in just 61 games. He’s also just the fifth transfer to hit the mark.

Oweh has nine 20-point games in league play, tied for most of any player in the conference and pushing his total to 17 in his career. Only Antonio Reeves has more (19) since 1996-97.

Collin Chandler is shooting 42.7 percent from three on the season and 46.4 percent in the SEC, good for best in the league among those with at least 25 makes. Chandler made a career-best five 3-pointers his last time out against Florida, matching career highs in points (18) and steals (3).

Malachi Moreno posted his third double-double of the year and his first against SEC competition at Florida, going for 11 points and 11 rebounds. He’s the first Wildcat freshman to earn a double-double against a ranked top-15 opponent on the road since Julius Randle did it at No. 1 Florida on March 8, 2014.

Pregame Storylines

JEREMIAH WILKINSON IS BACK FOR THE DAWGS

Georgia’s leading scorer missed each of the Bulldogs’ last two games — back-to-back double-digit losses to make it five defeats in their last six outings. Desperate for a victory, the program will officially have Wilkinson back in the lineup, removed from the SEC Availability Report on Monday.

On the year, he’s averaging 17.1 points per game on 42/34/78 shooting splits while adding 2.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals. He’s got eight 20-point performances and two 30-point explosions in 23 outings. The Bulldogs were averaging just 73 points per game in their two losses without Wilkinson compared to 82.7 in SEC play with him. His return is massive for Mike White’s squad, ranked No. 7 nationally in scoring and No. 31 in scoring margin, but trending toward bubble status and desperate for a victory.

SOMTO’S RUPP ARENA DEBUT

Remember Somto Cyril? He signed with Kentucky in the class of 2024 and was set to team up with Jayden Quaintance, Boogie Fland, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond in Lexington. The plan was for him to be an enforcer off the bench under John Calipari, but now, he’s in his sophomore season at Georgia and thriving, averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 21.1 minutes per contest. The Bulldogs lead the nation in dunk percentage at 18.8 percent (158 of 779 FGs) and Cyril makes up 66 of those slams, good for No. 2 in the country and 27 more than any other SEC player.

The former four-star took on Kentucky last season as a rookie, but in Athens. finishing with six points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes. What does he have in store in his Rupp Arena debut after nearly becoming a Wildcat himself?

GEORGIA GETS OUT AND RUNS

Expect a track meet in Lexington late Tuesday night, as UGA enters the matchup ranked No. 9 in adjusted tempo and No. 9 average offensive possession length while also leading all 365 D-1 programs in fastbreak points (21.6 PPG). The Bulldogs are scoring 90.3 points per game and 34.3 bench points per contest, both top-10 marks in college basketball, respectively. Something to keep an eye on? They rank No. 298 nationally in three-point percentage, but shoot 28.8 attempts per contest, good for No. 29 overall. This new-look Bulldog team is known for running and gunning, though its two-point percentage (58.0%) comes in at No. 28 nationally.

As for Kentucky, the Wildcats rank No. 161 nationally in adjusted tempo, but No. 49 in average possession length and No. 32 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Facing the No. 63 overall defense that allows opponents to shoot 32.8 percent from deep (No. 118), this is a chance for UK to play fast and take (and hopefully make) shots.

OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING AND BLOCKED SHOTS

Those are two areas in which the Bulldogs dominate, coming in ranked No. 1 in blocks per game at 6.6 and No. 8 nationally in defensive block rate while also pulling down 13.8 offensive boards per contest, good for No. 16 overall, with a 36.2 percent offensive rebounding rate at No. 31 nationally.

On the other hand, they average just 26 defensive rebounds per contest, good for No. 82 overall, while also maintaining a 1.10 rebounding margin. That’s tied for No. 184 in the country.

Their numbers are a mixed bag, some truly elite stuff (scoring, blocks, offensive rebounding and pace), and some truly awful stuff (3-point shooting, scoring defense, defensive rebounding rate). Something’s got to give somewhere.

Join The Discussion on KSBoard

Want to interact with the KSR crew during the game? Consider joining the conversation on KSBoard, where we’ll be sharing live updates from Rupp Arena while also answering questions and providing real-time analysis (and probably complaining about the officiating).

Rapid Reaction on the KSR YouTube Channel

Miss the game? KSR’s got you covered with a Rapid Reaction immediately after the game in Lexington, live on the KSR YouTube Channel. We’ll also have wall-to-wall postgame coverage on the website, including highlights, comments from Mark Pope and the players, stats, and takeaways.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.