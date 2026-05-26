Kentucky vs. Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium now has an official date

Kentucky is traveling to Indianapolis this season to take on the Indiana Hoosiers inside Lucas Oil Stadium. We knew that part already. What we didn’t know, however, was the date. That’s no longer the case.

The Wildcats’ rivalry battle with our neighbors to the north will take place before Thanksgiving — and on a Friday, at that. It won’t be as early as the November 11 matchup at Louisville from this past season, but it’ll be pretty darn close, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

See ya in Indy, #BBN.



🆚 Indiana

🗓️ Friday, Nov. 20

📍 Lucas Oil Stadium pic.twitter.com/2dzNZRzgMo — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) May 26, 2026

That’s one day before Will Stein makes his CoMo debut, the football Cats set to take on Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 21. Weekend road trip, anyone? Head up I-65N and over on I-70W to pull off the two-in-one special.

The four-year series between UK and IU returned this past season with Mark Pope leading the Cats to a 72-60 victory inside Rupp Arena on Dec. 13, 2025. After the trip to Indianapolis this year, the series will return to Lexington in 2027, then back to Bloomington — this time at Assembly Hall for the first time since Christian Watford’s game-winner in 2011 — in 2028.

Something to keep in mind: Kentucky and Indiana are both in talks to participate in the Diamond Cup Series starting in 2027, as KSR first reported. They will join Arizona, UConn, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan, and North Carolina in the new event, which is expected to become the premier early-season college basketball gathering point featuring pool play and championship advancement. We already saw the Wildcats and Zags cancel their home-and-home series, which had two more games scheduled in 2026 and 2027. Will this series also come to an abrupt end?

That’s a conversation for another day, but as of 2026, the Wildcats and Hoosiers will exchange haymakers at the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

UK holds an all-time 33-25 edge vs. IU, a series that dates back to 1924. The Cats are 2-2 at Lucas Oil Stadium with a pair of wins in 2014 en route to the Final Four and a pair of losses in 2015 and 2025.

Time to break the tie with a pre-Thanksgiving victory this go-round.