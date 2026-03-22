Kentucky vs. Iowa State: Numbers You Need to Know

Folks, it’s almost here. Kentucky is preparing to go toe-to-toe with Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament. Can the Wildcats pull off the upset? Here are all of the stats, facts, and numbers you need to know about the matchup.

3 — Kentucky wins over Iowa State in three games, two of which were in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats won a second round shootout 106-98 in 1992, and suffocated Royce White and Co. in 2012.

4 — Losses to a lower seed in five years of T.J. Otzelberger basketball at Iowa State. That includes losses to a No. 11 and a No. 6. Otzelberger’s only loss to a team seeded higher was in a 10-11 game during his first season in Ames.

5 — Double-figure scoring games for Mo Dioubate in the last eight contests. He’s averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds per game since Feb. 24.

6 — Made threes for Collin Chandler over the last six games. He was one of the top three-point shooters in SEC play, hitting 44.7% of his attempts against conference foes.

6 — Blocked shots by Brandon Garrison against Santa Clara are tied for the second-most ever by a Cat in the NCAA Tournament. Anthony Davis holds the record with seven in the opening game of the 2012 title run.

8 — Kentucky wins and only three losses to No. 2 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, including a 3-0 record when Kentucky is a No. 4 seed or worse. The Cats eliminated two No. 2 seeds in 2014 and beat another in the 2012 National Championship.

11 — Times Kentucky has been the higher-seed in an NCAA Tournament Game since 2011. The Wildcats won six of those games outright.

16 — Game winning streak for Iowa State to start the season, the longest win streak in school history.

20.8 — Points per game by Otega Oweh in the NCAA Tournament through four games at Kentucky. His 35 points on Friday were the most by a Wildcat in the Big Dance since De’Aaron Fox went for 39 in the Sweet 16 against UCLA.

22.3 — Percent of possessions when Iowa State forces a turnover. They have the fourth-best turnover rate in college basketball and rank No. 13 in non-steal turnover rate.

38.9 — Three-point shooting percentage by Iowa State ranks No. 6 nationally and is the second-best of any team in the NCAA Tournament.

49.4 — Three-point shooting percentage by Milan Momcilovic on 7.5 attempts per game. That’s nuts. He leads the Cyclones in scoring with 17.1 points per game.

101 — Where Iowa State ranks in efficiency when Joshua Jefferson is not on the court. He’s considered questionable after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the NCAA Tournament opener.

If Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson can’t go… this changes everything.

With him on the court, Iowa State plays like the best team in the country.

Without him? They drop to 101st.



That’s the 3rd-biggest net rating swing in the Big 12.



And he just left with an ankle injury. 😳 pic.twitter.com/7oecClbhLc — Peter Newmann (@petenewmann) March 20, 2026

308 — Career steals for Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey. It’s a school record and the third-most in Big 12 history.

332 — Where Iowa State ranks in free throw shooting nationally at 67.6%, the worst among teams still alive in the NCAA Tournament.

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