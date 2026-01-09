KSR Staff Predictions: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

After back-to-back losses, Kentucky can get back in the win column Saturday night vs. Mississippi State. Things are bleak right now in Big Blue Nation, but this is a winnable game, the second-easiest left on the schedule according to the NET rankings behind the Ole Miss game later this month.

That said, Mississippi State has won six straight, starting SEC play by beating Texas 101-98 in overtime in Austin and Oklahoma by 19 at home. Josh Hubbard, the SEC’s leading scorer (23.0 points per game), scored 30 or more points in each of those wins. Jayden Epps is averaging 16.0 points per game. Chris Jans, aka “The Dentist,” is in his fourth season at Mississippi State and has yet to win a game vs. Kentucky.

Can Kentucky take care of business with Pat Riley and the 1966 team in the house to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their national runner-up season? Here are our Parlour Pizza pregame predictions.

Tyler Thompson

Here we are again, Kentucky coming off a loss and desperately needing to take care of business at home. Take everything we said heading into the Missouri game on Wednesday and double it. I won’t pretend to have watched a lot of Mississippi State basketball this season, but I know Kentucky can’t afford another loss at home to a mid-tier SEC team.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in the SEC, coming off a 19-point win vs. Oklahoma in Starkville. Josh Hubbard had 30 points in that one, his third 30-point game this season and second in a row. He ranks first in the league in scoring (23.0 points per game) and No. 5 in three-point field goals (3.0 per game). Kentucky has to find a way to stop Hubbard, or it could be another long night in Rupp.

It’s just not Hubbard’s scoring that scares me. He’s a fighter with a ton of heart who routinely puts his team on his back to drag them to victory. We’ve said it a few times the past few years, but it sure would be nice to have him in Kentucky blue. Instead, we may watch him expose a vulnerable Kentucky squad. For everyone in BBN’s sake, I hope that isn’t the case, but I’m legitimately worried about it.

I’ll go with Kentucky in a close and ugly one in hopes of manifesting a win. The Cats can’t lose a third-straight game with Pat Riley and the 1966 team in the stands, right??

Score: Kentucky 71, Mississippi State 68

Nick Roush

“I’m preparing to watch an ugly Kentucky basketball game.” You could say that about most games this year, but especially Saturday night’s matchup against Chris Jans’ squad. They call him The Dentist for a reason.

It’s going to be a physical matchup where Kentucky could use a little home-cooking. If the refs call it tight, Kentucky should have plenty of free opportunities at the charity stripe to provide some cushion. The biggest question I have: Where is Kentucky going to generate offense?

Fortunately, Otega Oweh is back to looking like his old self. He has a knack for willing the Wildcats to some points. Kentucky just can’t let Josh Hubbard go nuclear, or they may not have another chance to close out an ugly one down the stretch.

Score: Kentucky 74, Mississippi State 69

Adam Luckett

After a highly disappointing 4-5 start to the season, it appears that Chris Jans and his Mississippi State team have turned a corner. The Bulldogs have won six consecutive games with three power conference victories and a win over Memphis all occurring in this stretch. State has positional size and athleticism.

They will also have the best college basketball player on the floor.

Josh Hubbard can for 30-plus points against anyone. The volume shooter is coming off consecutive huge scoring performances to begin SEC play. That is worrisome for a Kentucky team that has no identity and is absolutely reeling again.

The game plays out similar to the Missouri contest. This one will come down to the final segment. Hubbard makes the big shots at the end. Mississippi State records a victory in Rupp Arena for the first time since 2009.

Score: Mississippi State 70, Kentucky 67

Jacob Polacheck

Mississippi State has been red-hot lately, while it’s been the exact opposite for Kentucky. UK needs to right the ship in the worst way, but they have their work cut out for them.

Kentucky fans should be very familiar with Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard by now, and slowing him will be no easy task. I’m picking UK to keep it close, but it’s hard to pick the Cats to get a victory right now. The loss to Missouri was ugly, and the vibes in Lexington are down. Even with Pat Riley and the 1966 team in the building, I’m picking Mississippi State to win on Saturday.

Score: Mississippi State 77, Kentucky 69

Zack Geoghegan

As my friend Jacob Polacheck said above, it’s simply too hard to predict a win for the Kentucky Wildcats right now. On top of the poor on-court performances we’ve seen the last two games, the teamwide vibes appear to be at an all-time low — from the coaches to the players. UK will be only a few days removed from collapsing against a Missouri team that is on par with this Mississippi State squad — only the Bulldogs have Josh Hubbard, one of the top guards in all of college basketball. He’s a scary good scorer.

The computers say Kentucky should win. The betting line will predict the same. But after the ‘Cats coughed up an eight-point lead down the stretch against a Missouri team they were favored to beat by double-digits, UK will have to prove it can win important conference games before I can confidently predict them to do so.

Score: Mississippi State 75, Kentucky 72

Jack Pilgrim

It’s been a nightmarish week in a nightmarish season for Mark Pope — and there is yet another nightmare scenario in play for him this weekend, unfortunately, with Josh Hubbard coming to town. The superstar junior could legitimately pop off for 50 and it would not be a surprise, especially considering how Kentucky has been playing not only to open SEC play, but the entire year. The Wildcats are in serious trouble and Mississippi State, despite starting the year 6-5, is still totally capable of leaving Rupp Arena with a victory. As we saw against Missouri, this team is in no position to overlook anybody at this stage.

It will not be pretty. That type of performance is not possible for the Wildcats — at least not yet. They are a disaster with no obvious fixes to suggest a major shift in optimism should be expected. The goal is now to make the NCAA Tournament, not push for anything serious in the program’s never-ending pursuit of No. 9. Lose this one and I’m not sure how anyone could predict they make the field of 68.

Fortunately, that’s not going to happen, as Kentucky holds off Hubbard just enough and wins in the mud. Mo Dioubate is the game MVP and the Wildcats live to fight another day.

Score: Kentucky 76, Mississippi State 73

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix)

: SEC Network (Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 374

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

