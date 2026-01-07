Kentucky vs. Missouri: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

Kentucky looks to get the bad taste of SEC basketball out of its mouth coming off a disappointing effort at Alabama to begin conference play on Saturday. Up next? A home battle against Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers, the Wildcats entering this one as a double-digit favorite.

What do you need to know about the matchup, and more importantly, how does UK get in the win column in the league? KSR has everything you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Missouri: How to Watch, Listen

The best broadcast team in all of the land will be inside Rupp Arena tonight — so be ready for some KSR references. Welcome home, Tom Hart!

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 84

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 25

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

Missouri: KenPom 60

11/3: 88-67 W at Howard

11/7: 89-84 W vs. Southeast Missouri

11/9: 106-68 W vs. VMI

11/12: 83-60 W vs. Minnesota

11/17: 91-73 W vs. Prairie View A&M

11/20: 102-68 W vs. South Dakota

11/25: 98-66 W vs. South Carolina State

11/28: 86-59 W vs. Cleveland State

12/2: 76-71 L at Notre Dame

12/7: 80-60 L at No. 21 Kansas

12/11: 85-77 W vs. Alabama State

12/14: 82-60 W vs. Bethune-Cookman

12/22: 91-48 L vs. No. 20 Illinois

1/3: 76-74 W vs. No. 22 Florida

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 16-3, including a perfect 9-0 record in Lexington, with the Wildcats entering the matchup on a two-game winning streak.

Mark Pope went 1-0 against the Tigers in his debut season, winning 91-83 in CoMo to wrap up the regular season a year ago, giving Kentucky its NCAA-record eighth top-15 victory. Otega Oweh went for a game-high 22 points in that one.

Dennis Gates is 1-2 against UK entering tonight’s matchup.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 12.5-point favorites, according to our friends at BetMGM, with the over/under set at 149.5 and Kentucky’s point total sitting at 82.5 compared to 69.5 for Missouri.

As for the computers, KenPom gives Kentucky an 80 percent chance to pull off the win with a projected score of 82-73 while Bart Torvik puts it at 77 percent with 81-72 as the final score. ESPN Analytics also puts it at 79.9 percent for the Wildcats.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#15 – Jaland Lowe

6-1 – 170 – GUARD – JUNIOR

9.0 PPG, 2.9 APG, 2.1 RPG

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

11.3 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.1 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

14.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.8 APG

#23 – Mo Dioubate

6-7 – 220 – FORWARD – SOPHOMORE

11.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.4 SPG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

8.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.4 APG

Missouri Potential Starters

#0 – Anthony Robinson II

6-3 – 185 – GUARD – JUNIOR

11.5 PPG, 3.9 APG, 3.5 RPG

#17 – Jayden Stone

6-4 – 185 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

12.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.6 APG

#35 – Jacob Crews

6-8 – 215 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

13.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 0.4 APG

#25 – Mark Mitchell

6-9 – 230 – FORWARD – SENIOR

16.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.9 APG

#15 – Shawn Phillips Jr.

7-0 – 245 – CENTER – SENIOR

7.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.4 BPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Over his last three outings, Jaland Lowe is averaging 15.7 points and shooting 50.0 percent from the field. He’s averaging a team-best 12.0 points after halftime in those games.

12 different players have scored in double figures for the Cats this season, matching the 1992-93 team for the most players in program history to score in double figures at least once in a season.

Otega Oweh has scored in double-figures in all 14 games for Kentucky this season and has now reached double-figures in 47 of his 50 games as a Wildcat. He had a season-high 22 points at Alabama.

Lowe and Oweh are the third different pair of Wildcats to go for 20-plus points in the same game this season. They are the first pair of UK players to hit that mark at Alabama since 2016.

Pregame Storylines

LOOKING FOR A FIRST SEC WIN — AND IT MIGHT BE A MUST-WIN

Things did not go well for Kentucky in Tuscaloosa to begin conference play, falling behind by as many as 21 points before ultimately falling to Alabama 89-74. The Wildcats were completely healthy and got 20-plus-point efforts from both Jaland Lowe and Otega Oweh, but never truly competed — pretty deflating after so much hope that injuries were the root of this team’s struggles.

It’s a long season, though, with 17 SEC games to go before the start of postseason action. The problem, though, is that with five losses already and plenty of tough matchups ahead, they simply can’t afford to drop games like this one. In fact, entering the day as a projected No. 9 seed, a Quad 3 loss could actually sink this group to bubble status. And we don’t want that, do we?

JALAND LOWE EXPECTED TO MAKE FIRST START

Something that should help Kentucky start quickly and come away victorious in this January must-win? Lowe being on the floor with his teammates at the opening tip rather than bringing him in at the first TV timeout, for whatever reason. Pope hinted at it this week, finally switching things up at point guard after seven games off the bench, saying his health is to a point where they’re comfortable rolling him out there from the jump.

“We’re trying to nurse J-Lowe through this as smartly as we can. I do think that starting is in his future,” Pope said. “He’s getting stronger and stronger and stronger. He’s actually making huge progress. … Starting is in his future, he’s got a huge impact on our team.”

KSR can confirm that is, in fact, the plan going into this matchup — certainly a welcome development for Big Blue Nation.

A BIZARRE MIZZOU RESUME

Sitting at 11-3 on the year with no bad losses, things look fine on paper for the Tigers under Dennis Gates, but the analytics are not fans of this group in the slightest. They sit at No. 60 in KenPom, but way down there at No. 82 in the NET, even coming off a 76-74 home win over No. 22 Florida. The issue? The game before that, they lost 91-48 to Illinois on a neutral floor, while also taking back-to-back losses away from CoMo at Notre Dame (76-61) and Kansas (80-60).

Outside of that, their only top-100 NET win came against Minnesota (No. 83) back on November 12.

That helps explain why Mizzou enters this matchup as a double-digit underdog — and why Kentucky has to win this basketball game.

PREPARING FOR ‘VERY PHYSICAL’ MATCHUP

What do you need to know about the Tigers and what are the keys to a victory? Let the Wildcats tell you.

“We have to bring the energy from the start of the game. They are a good shooting team,” Mo Dioubate said of Mizzou. “We plan to be there on the catch, limit the three-point shots. Play physical, get on the glass. Try to win with rebounding and limit their shooting.”

“Missouri is very physical. Their length is really good at each position,” Jaland Lowe added. “In order to beat them, we’re going to have to be able to knock down shots. We’re going to have to be able to attack, draw fouls, and then be able to guard the whole game from the tipoff to the last buzzer. We’ve got to be able to guard the whole game. We’ve got to figure out a situation where we’re at least within a five-point game the entire time or we have the lead. I would love that, but we’ve just got to find a way to be able to fight the entire game.”

