Kentucky vs. No. 25 Vanderbilt: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

Round two, FIGHT! Kentucky took one on the chin in its first head-to-head battle at Vanderbilt, but the Wildcats will get their revenge opportunity on Saturday when the Commodores come to town. A lot is on the line this time around, as a win for Mark Pope‘s squad could all but lock up a top-eight seed in the SEC Tournament with a single bye and leaving the door open for a double. Lose and a Wednesday start remains on the table.

How can UK get the job done to get to 10 wins in league play with two regular season games to go? KSR has everything you need to know about the matchup in Lexington.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 2:00 p.m. ET

: 2:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 84

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 30

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

1/7: 73-68 L vs. Missouri

1/10: 92-68 W vs. Mississippi State

1/14: 75-74 W at LSU

1/17: 80-78 W at No. 24 Tennessee

1/21: 85-80 W vs. Texas

1/24: 72-63 W vs. Ole Miss

1/27: 80-55 L at No. 18 Vanderbilt

1/31: 85-77 W at No. 15 Arkansas

2/4: 94-78 W vs. Oklahoma

2/7: 74-71 W vs. No. 25 Tennessee

2/14: 92-83 L at No. 14 Florida

2/17: 86-78 L vs. Georgia

2/21: 75-74 L at Auburn

2/24: 72-63 W at South Carolina

Vanderbilt: KenPom 13

11/3: 105–61 W vs. Lipscomb

11/8: 105–93 W at UCF

11/12: 92–62 W vs. Eastern Kentucky

11/15: 104–75 W vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

11/20: 109–74 W vs. Texas Southern

11/26: 83–78 W vs. Western Kentucky

11/27: 89–74 W vs. VCU

11/28: 96–71 W vs. Saint Mary’s

12/3: 88–69 W vs. SMU

12/13: 83–72 W vs. Central Arkansas

12/17: 77–70 W (OT) at Memphis

12/21: 98–67 W at Wake Forest

12/29: 96–53 W vs. New Haven

1/3: 83–71 W at South Carolina

1/7: 96–90 W vs. Alabama

1/10: 84–73 W vs. LSU

1/14: 80–64 L at Texas

1/17: 98–94 L vs. Florida

1/20: 93–68 L at Arkansas

1/24: 88–56 W at Mississippi State

1/27: 80-55 W vs. Kentucky

1/31: 71-68 W vs. Ole Miss

2/7: 92-91 L vs. Oklahoma

2/10: 84-76 W at Auburn

2/14: 82-69 W vs. Texas A&M

2/18: 69-65 L at Missouri

2/21: 69-65 L vs. Tennessee

2/25: 88-80 W vs. Georgia

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 158–51 against Vanderbilt, including an 87-16 mark in Lexington.

The most recent meeting between these programs came in January when the Wildcats got pummeled in Nashville with a final score of 80-55. Otega Oweh led the way with 20 points on 7-19 shooting, followed by Denzel Aberdeen with 15. No one else scored in double figures. As for the Commodores, Tyler Nickel and Tyler Tanner went for team-highs of 19 points, followed by Devin McGlockton and Chandler Bing with 11 apiece.

Mark Pope is 1-3 against the Commodores, first falling 69-67 in the 2021 Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu during his time at BYU before splitting the series last season and falling in round one this year. Mark Byington is 2-1 in his 13-year career against UK.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 1.5-point favorites in Lexington with the over-under set at 156.5 points.

As for the computers, KenPom is projecting a 78-77 loss while giving Mark Pope’s team a 47 percent chance to win. Bart Torvik agrees, picking a 79-77 win for the ‘Dores and giving the Cats a 42 percent shot to protect their home floor at Rupp Arena. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor disagrees with both, giving the blue and white a 56.4 percent chance to pull off the outright victory.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

12.9 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3.3 APG

#5 – Collin Chandler

6-5 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

10.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.2 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

17.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.6 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 0.6 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

8.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.7 APG

Vanderbilt Potential Starters

#3 – Tyler Tanner

6‑0 – 175 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

18.5 PPG, 5.2 APG, 3.5 RPG, 2.4 SPG

#2 – Duke Miles

6‑2 – 180 – GUARD – SENIOR

16.3 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.1 RPG

#10 – Tyler Nickel

6‑7 – 220 – FORWARD – SENIOR

14.1 PPG, 1.3 APG, 3.0 RPG

#8 – AK Okereke

6‑7 – 244 – FORWARD – SENIOR

9.4 PPG, 1.9 APG, 3.5 RPG

#99 – Devin McGlockton

6‑7 – 230 – FORWARD – SENIOR

10.5 PPG, 1.4 APG, 6.9 RPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

In Mark Pope’s time as the head coach of Kentucky, UK has played just 10 of 64 games (16%) with a full roster and just five of 49 games (10%) against high-major opponents.

UK improved to 9-0 on the season and 17-0 under Pope when limiting the opponent to 66 points or fewer.

Behind 11 boards from Malachi Moreno, UK won the rebounding battle 48-28 at South Carolina — the biggest margin of the Pope era.

Collin Chandler is 59-137 from three on the year, good for 43.1 percent while also knocking down 35-76 attempts against SEC competition. That 46.1 percent hit rate is good for best in the league for players with at least 35 makes.

Denzel Aberdeen is averaging career-bests in points (12.9), rebounds (2.4), field-goal percentage (.436), free-throw percentage (.789) and assists (3.3).

Pregame Storylines

KENTUCKY LOOKS FOR REVENGE

Remember SNOWMAGEDDON? Yeah, that was a big dud, but that was all of the talk when the Cats and ‘Dores last faced off. The snow was underwhelming in the Bluegrass, but Nashville got hit with an ice storm and Kentucky’s play followed accordingly, shooting an ice-cold 32 percent from the field and 25 percent from three with just two players (Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen) scoring more than a single field goal in the 80-55 blowout loss. It was one of the worst all-around performances of the year for the blue and white.

Since then, both teams are 4-3 with questionable losses and solid wins. The analytics favor Vanderbilt (No. 12 offense, No. 21 defense vs. No. 49 offense, No. 33 defense), but the revenge factor is on Kentucky’s side after being humiliated in round one.

Can the Wildcats take advantage of the emotional edge?

A THREE-HEADED MONSTER FOR THE ‘DORES

The Commodores started the season as one of the hottest teams in college basketball with 16 straight wins, ranked as high as No. 10 in the country, and are still a top-25 competitor coming down the home stretch of the regular season. Their three-headed monster of Tyler Tanner, Darius Miles and Tyler Nickel is a big reason for that, combining for 48.9 points, 10.8 assists and 9.6 rebounds per contest with Tanner and Miles earning 5.1 steals per game together as one of the toughest backcourts in the conference.

Tanner has 27 double-digit performances and 11 20-point efforts while Miles has 18 and seven in those categories, respectively, plus another 22 and five from Nickel. They’re as tough a three-headed monster as you’ll find in the SEC.

DUKE MILES IS BACK FOR VANDY

Speaking of Miles, he was a surprise scratch just before the Wildcats’ matchup in Nashville, then proceeded to miss an entire month of game action. Since then, though, the sixth-year guard that is currently averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per contest has played twice, going for 12 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes vs. Tennessee last Saturday, then another 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes vs. Georgia.

“Vandy is a terrific team. … Duke Miles is back. He was really good last night,” Pope said on Thursday.

The Commodores had gone big in his absence, starting Jalen Washington at center (6-10, 240) and sliding AK Okereke (6-7, 244) up to the wing next to Tyler Nickel (6-7, 220) with Devin McGlockton (6-7, 230) at the four. Only Tyler Tanner (6-0, 173) was under that 6-7 line before Miles’ (6-2, 180) return. It’ll be interesting to see whether Vandy stays big or returns to its pre-Miles injury lineup.

Either way, he’s a game-changing threat the Wildcats must now account for.

FIGHTING IN THE SEC STANDINGS

As things stand today, Kentucky and Vanderbilt are tied for fifth place in the league with just three games to go before SEC Tournament action. Thanks to tiebreakers, though, the Wildcats are technically sitting in eighth — right on the single-bye line — while the Commodores are in fifth, flirting with a double-bye. A win could flip things in UK’s direction to not only likely lock up a Thursday start, at minimum, plus keep hopes alive for that desired Friday start.

The Cats would have to win out and get some luck with Tennessee and Missouri losses (or a collapse from Arkansas, losing two of three), but they’d at least be in the conversation by beating the ‘Dores.

Lose, and a Wednesday start can’t be ruled out, unfortunately.

