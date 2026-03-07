Kentucky vs. No. 5 Florida: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

It all comes down to this, folks, Kentucky‘s regular season coming to a close at Rupp Arena in a revenge battle vs. No. 5 Florida. The Wildcats will honor four players on Senior Day, but once the ball is tipped, it’s all about the final result and what it means for SEC Tournament seeding — UK can finish anywhere from No. 4 with a double-bye to No. 10 with a Wednesday start in Nashville.

What will it take to get it done? KSR has everything you need to know about the home finale as we turn our attention toward a postseason run.

Kentucky vs. Florida: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale)

: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 84

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 26

Florida: KenPom 4`

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 111-43, including a 56-12 mark in Lexington, last playing at Rupp Arena to open the SEC schedule for Mark Pope in 2025 — a 106-100 instant classic victory. Koby Brea caught fire in that one, going 7-9 from three for 23 points, followed by Lamont Butler with 19, Otega Oweh with 16, Amari Williams with 15 and Andrew Carr and Jaxson Robinson with 14 apiece. Walter Clayton and Alijah Martin combined for 59 in the losing effort for UF.

Todd Golden is 2-4 in his career against UK, most recently defeating the Wildcats at home back on Valentine’s Day with a 92-83 victory. Xaivian Lee led the way with 22 points on 7-12 shooting, followed by Urban Klavzar with 19, Thomas Haugh with 17 and Alex Condon with 14. Denzel Aberdeen had 19 to lead Kentucky, followed by Collin Chandler with 18, Otega Oweh with 13 and Malachi Moreno with 11.

Kentucky vs. Florida Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 7.5-point underdogs with the over/under set at 156.5 and a projected score of 82-74.5.

That aligns with the computers, which unanimously like the Gators, starting with KenPom giving the Cats just a 29 percent chance to pull off the upset and a projected score of 81-75. Elsewhere, Bart Torvik is on the same page, giving Mark Pope’s team just a 27 percent shot to win with a projected score of 81-74. At least ESPN’s Matchup Predictor isn’t totally counting out UK with the home team given a 37.1 percent chance.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

12.8 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.5 APG

#5 – Collin Chandler

6-5 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

10.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.2 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

17.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.7 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 0.6 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

8.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.8 APG

Florida Potential Starters

#0 – Boogie Fland

6-3 – 185 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

11.5 PPG, 3.4 APG, 2.6 RPG

#1 – Xaivian Lee

6-4 – 180 – GUARD – SENIOR

11.7 PPG, 4.1 APG, 3.7 RPG

#10 – Thomas Haugh

6-9 – 215 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

17.1 PPG, 2.0 APG, 6.0 RPG

#21 – Alex Condon

6-11 – 230 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

14.8 PPG, 3.6 APG, 7.7 RPG

#9 – Rueben Chinyelu

6-10 – 260 – CENTER – JUNIOR

11.3 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 1.1 BPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Otega Oweh enters his final home game with the Cats having charted 1,120 career points going into Saturday’s game. That is the third-most points scored by a UK transfer in program history. He has also accumulated the sixth-most points in two years at UK.

Denzel Aberdeen is enjoying the best season of his career with career bests of 12.8 points and 3.5 assists per game. He had a career-high eight assists at Texas A&M while committing just two turnovers over his last five games.

Malachi Moreno was named to the SEC Community Service Team this week. He recorded a double-double against Florida in his UK’s first matchup, going for 11 points and a career-high-tying 11 rebounds.

UK is 53-6 all-time on nights when its seniors are honored. The Wildcats have averaged 19,707 fans inside of Rupp Arena during their home schedule this season.

Pregame Storylines

SENIOR DAY FOR FOUR WILDCATS

Kentucky will honor four senior Wildcats on Saturday: Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Walker Horn and Zach Tow. Oweh enters his regular season finale with 1,618 career points (1,120 as a Wildcat), followed by Aberdeen with 811 (385 as a Wildcat), Tow with four and Horn with three. Oweh spent his first two seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to UK while Aberdeen was a three-year guard at Florida before making his way to Lexington. Horn and Tow spent the entirety of their careers in the blue and white.

“It’s a special time. It’s the last time you get to play in Rupp (Arena), and that’s something,” Mark Pope said. “There’s no arena like it. There’s no fanbase like it. As a last time, it’s startling. I think it comes so much faster than you could ever anticipate, so we’d like to soak it in. We’d like to really play great. We’d like to play great for us, for our team, for our season, and for our seniors.”

HONORING A KENTUCKY LEGEND IN OTEGA OWEH

Oweh wraps up his career as an all-time Wildcat, averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest in year one as a Second-Team All-SEC honoree and following it up with 17.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a senior. He broke Antonio Reeves’ record for most 20-point games against SEC competition and tied Malik Monk for 30 straight double-figure efforts in Lexington.

“To stay as consistent as he’s been with such a dramatically changing role is really incredible,” Pope said. “He’s got a competitor’s heart that spills over. He’s one of the kindest, most well-spoken guys we’ve had play here. He’s a special human being, and he’s had an epic run that we’re excited to finish off in a great way.”

“This season, I feel like it went by really fast,” Oweh added. “They say time flies when you’re having fun — and I just wanna end it on a high note. That’s the best-case scenario. … I wanna end on a bang. … I feel like my favorite moment is still ahead of us. We’re gonna see.”

FULL-CIRCLE GOODBYE FOR DENZEL ABERDEEN

Aberdeen won a national championship last season at Florida and now finishes his regular season career against the Gators inside Rupp Arena with many of his former coaches and teammates in attendance — along with all of his current ones at Kentucky. He came in as a complementary guard alongside Jaland Lowe and will finish as the go-to starter, competing and producing at the highest level, hitting the double-figure mark in 12 of the team’s 15 total games while averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 assists and just 1.1 turnovers per contest.

“His fingerprints are all over everything about this year, right? … He’s just grown so much over the course of the season and making big plays. We’ve been nothing short of dramatic, and so many guys have made big plays, and he’s certainly one of the lead guys in terms of making really big, dramatic plays,” Pope said. “He’s had a real fearless kind of steadiness about him that I think people have seen throughout his career, and we certainly have gotten to enjoy it here.”

“It’s kind of crazy, but it’s kind of cool at the same time,” Aberdeen said of Florida being in town for his Senior Day.

SLOWING DOWN THE THREE-HEADED MONSTER IN THE FRONTCOURT

It was the biggest talking point entering the first matchup, and it’s gonna be that way again — even with Xaivian Lee and Urban Klavzar combining for 41 points in Gainesville in a surprise red-hot showing for the backcourt. When you think of these Gators, you think of their superstar frontcourt. Thomas Haugh leads the way with 17.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.0 APG and 1.0 SPG, followed by Alex Condon with 14.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.6 APG and 1.4 BPG and Rueben Chinyelu with 11.3 PPG, 11.8 RPG and 1.1 BPG. Lee (11.7 PPG) and Boogie Fland (11.5 PPG) have surpassed Chinyelu in the scoring department and are playing well, but everyone knows where Florida’s dominance is anchored.

With the unique combination of size, skill and versatility, Florida ranks No. 1 in rebounding margin, average and on the offensive glass while also sitting at No. 7 in defensive two-point field goal percentage with the No. 4 overall defense and No. 9 offense in adjusted efficiency.

“They know exactly who they are. They know exactly how they do this. They’re a dominant force,” Pope said before the first matchup at Florida.

SEC TOURNAMENT SEEDING SCENARIOS

The game is important for the final record and resume to wrap up the regular season, but the bigger short-term focus is on the SEC Tournament and the seeding implications for Kentucky. As things stand currently, the Wildcats are the No. 8 seed with an expected Thursday start, but that can swing for much better and much worse on Saturday, depending on the other games.

To earn a No. 4 seed and the double-bye for a Friday start, UK needs to beat UF — plus a Vanderbilt win vs. Tennessee and an Arkansas win over Missouri. Worst-case scenario? The Wildcats lose to the Gators, Alabama beats Auburn (or LSU beats A&M), Georgia beats MSU, Texas beats Oklahoma and Tennessee beats Vanderbilt. That would lock up a No. 10 to force a Wednesday start.

KSR’s Adam Luckett has all of the implications to keep an eye on throughout the day. Long story short, though, a win over Florida guarantees a single-bye, at minimum. That matters more than anything.

