Kentucky vs. Oklahoma: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

On paper, it’s a trap game coming off the emotional win in Fayetteville and ahead of the Tennessee rematch in Lexington, wearing the throwback denim uniforms with the 1996 national championship team in attendance. Wednesday night, 9 PM tip — these matchups get weird, especially against desperate opponents and coaches fighting for their jobs.

Can Kentucky respond against Oklahoma to earn its seventh win out of eight in SEC play? KSR has everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 9:00 p.m. ET

: 9:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 384

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Lock in for the 2025 Kentucky Basketball season with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during Mark Pope’s second season.

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 30

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

1/7: 73-68 L vs. Missouri

1/10: 92-68 W vs. Mississippi State

1/14: 75-74 W at LSU

1/17: 80-78 W at No. 24 Tennessee

1/21: 85-80 W vs. Texas

1/24: 72-63 W vs. Ole Miss

1/27: 80-55 L at No. 18 Vanderbilt

1/31: 85-77 W at No. 15 Arkansas

Oklahoma: KenPom 65

11/3: 102–66 W vs. Saint Francis

11/8: 83–68 L at Gonzaga

11/11: 95–69 W vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

11/15: 105–99 L vs. Nebraska

11/20: 95–71 W vs. Oral Roberts

11/23: 72–53 W vs. Alcorn St.

11/28: 75–74 W at Marquette

12/2: 86–68 W at Wake Forest

12/6: 86–70 L at Arizona St.

12/13: 85–76 W vs. Oklahoma St.

12/16: 89–67 W vs. Kansas City

12/22: 107–54 W vs. Stetson

12/29: 93–69 W vs. Mississippi Valley St.

1/3: 86–70 W vs. Mississippi

1/7: 72–53 L at Mississippi St.

1/10: 83–76 L at Texas A&M

1/13: 96–79 L vs. Florida

1/17: 83–81 L vs. Alabama

1/20: 85–76 L at South Carolina

1/24: 88–87 L at Missouri (OT)

1/27: 83–79 L vs. Arkansas

1/31: 79–69 L vs. Texas

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 5-0 against Oklahoma, including 2-0 in Lexington.

Last year was fun for the Wildcats in the matchup, winning the first in Norman 83-82, followed by another in the SEC Tournament opener 85-84. We know how both of those ended with Otega Oweh hitting back-to-back game-winners — the second to send the Sooners home from Nashville. He averaged 27.5 points per game in those outings, becoming the first player this century to score game-winning buaskets in multiple one-point victories against the same opponent in a single season.

Mark Pope is 2-1 in his career against OU while Porter Moser is 0-2.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 9.5-point favorites in Lexington with the over-under set at 153.5 points.

As for the computers, KenPom gives UK an 81 percent chance to pull off the win with a projected score of 81-71. Bart Torvik gives the Wildcats a 78 percent chance with a predicted 80-72 win. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor is right on the money with KenPom, giving UK an 80.8 percent chance against OU.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

12.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.1 APG

#5 – Collin Chandler

6-5 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

9.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.1 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

16.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 0.6 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

8.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.8 APG

Oklahoma Potential Starters

#1 – Xzayvier Brown Jr.

6‑2 – 182 – GUARD – JUNIOR

16.2 PPG, 3.2 APG, 3.3 RPG

#9 – Nijel Pack

5-10 – 188– GUARD – SENIOR

16.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.1 APG

#35 – Derrion Reid

6‑8 – 226 – FORWARD – SOPHOMORE

11.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.1 APG

#13 – Tae Davis

6‑9 – 215 – FORWARD – SENIOR

12.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.5 APG

#5 – Mohamed Wague

6‑10 – 230 – CENTER – SENIOR

6.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.4 BPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Kentucky is 10-0 this season when leading at the half and 31-1 under Mark Pope overall

Otega Oweh has scored in double figures in all 22 games for Kentucky this season and has now reached double figures in 55 of his 58 games as a Wildcat. He is one of 14 players in DI to reach double figures in each of his team’s games this year. He has 15 20-point games against SEC competition, ranking second at UK since 1996-97, behind only Antonio Reeves (19).

The Wildcats’ eight-point win over Arkansas marked the largest margin of victory for an unranked Kentucky team in a true road game against an opponent ranked inside the top 15.

With wins over No. 24 Tennessee and No. 15 Arkansas, this marks the first time in program history that an unranked Kentucky team has won multiple true road games against ranked opponents in the SEC.

Pregame Storylines

OTEGA OWEH VS. OKLAHOMA ROUND 3

There is just something about the Sooners that No. 00 cannot stand, transferring from Oklahoma to Kentucky in the spring of 2024 and going on to break his former school’s heart on both occasions. Overall, the Wildcat star combined for 55 points on 20-35 shooting (57.1% FG), 3-6 from three (50.0% 3PT) and 12-15 at the line (80.0% FT), averaging 27.5 points per outing. After dominating the box score, he closed them out with game-winners in both, starting with an off-balance running hook shot in Norman to put UK up 82-81 with 6.1 seconds to go, followed by a coast-to-coast left-handed baseline runner with 0.5 seconds on the clock in Nashville at the SEC Tournament to earn the 85-84 win.

What’s in store for the return trip to Lexington?

“I mean, if round three is like one or two, it should be exciting,” Trent Noah said of Oweh. “… It’s his old team, and he’s just hungry to win. He wants to win every single game, play as hard as he can.”

“Obviously two unbelievable plays that I hope we won’t have to have this week,” Collin Chandler added. “Obviously unforgettable plays.”

PORTER MOSER IS COACHING FOR HIS JOB

The Sooners are entering this matchup on an eight-game losing streak and sitting at 11-11 on the season. The road ahead isn’t getting any easier, either, closing out the year with the toughest remaining schedule in the country, according to ESPN’s BPI. Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny recently told reporters he wants to “dig in” and fix what’s going wrong with the men’s basketball program.

Head coach Porter Moser knows exactly what that means — and what’s on the table the rest of hte way.

“We’ve been in the trenches, know he’s been in it there, too,” Moser said of Denny. “He’s competitive as hell, too. He wants to – in this industry disruption of everything – he knows he wants to fix it. I want to fix it. You’re not fixing it in February. We have to do everything we can to prepare for each game right now. This is our team. This is our league. But, man, none of us, I’m not accepting. I want to be in a different spot in the standings. So competitive as hell, and I love that. I love that.”

NO TRAP GAME FOR KENTUCKY

Their record stinks with eight straight losses, going into the hornet’s next that is Rupp Arena with Kentucky winning six of seven and coming off an emotional win in Fayetteville. The programs’ trajectories are heading in different directions in a hurry.

But that doesn’t mean these Wildcats are in any position to overlook the Sooners — and not just because UK has experienced some low lows to match its high highs. Despite stacking losses, Moser’s group has been extremely competitive against good competition. They fell to Nebraska (105-99), Alabama (83-81), Missouri (88-87) and Arkansas (83-79) by no more than two possessions while also battling current league-leader Texas A&M (83-76) on the road. They were also up 14 on Texas over the weekend and let it slip away in the final six minutes.

The Wildcats know a seventh win in eight tries won’t be a walk in the part against this desperate group.

“Their record isn’t a very great indication of how good a team they are,” Chandler said. “So there’s no underestimation. You’ve got to come out ready to fight again, like we did against Arkansas.”

“They’re super dangerous,” Noah added. “… Very good team, very well coached and they’re super talented.”

Join The Discussion on KSBoard

Want to interact with the KSR crew during the game? Consider joining the conversation on KSBoard, where we’ll be sharing live updates from Rupp Arena while also answering questions and providing real-time analysis (and probably complaining about the officiating).

Rapid Reaction on the KSR YouTube Channel

Miss the game? KSR’s got you covered with a Rapid Reaction immediately after the game in Lexington, live on the KSR YouTube Channel. We’ll also have wall-to-wall postgame coverage on the website, including highlights, comments from Mark Pope and the players, stats, and takeaways.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.