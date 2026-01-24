Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Preview, Odds & How to Watch
loading...
The Wildcats took care of business against the Longhorns, but can they keep it up against the Rebels in Travis Perry's return to Rupp Arena? They'll...Read Full Story
In the revenue-sharing world, college athletic departments are searching for creative ways to generate as much revenue as possible to balance the...Read Full Story
We all know what's hitting this weekend as Snowmageddon takes on the Bluegrass with projections ranging anywhere from a foot to two between Saturday...Read Full Story
The thought of Travis Perry makes Malachi Moreno's blood boil and hearing his name makes his skin crawl. It's hard to process standing in the same...Read Full Story
As the eastern United States braces for the incoming winter storm, Meteorologist Madness has already taken over Kentucky. On Friday, the 11...Read Full Story
Everything is just different in the mountains, including middle school basketball. Last night, Emmalena and Carr Creek squared off in the A-Team...Read Full Story
Kentucky entered the offseason needing to find multiple starters at wide receiver after changing coaching staffs. Some other roster needs had to be...Read Full Story
Wednesday night was a "prove it" opportunity for the Kentucky Wildcats. They required an 18-point second half comeback and a miracle game-winner by...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard