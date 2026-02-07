Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Preview, Odds & How to Watch

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for, Big Blue Nation. After pulling off the miraculous comeback in Knoxville three weeks ago, Tennessee is looking for revenge in Lexington as Kentucky hosts its bitter SEC rival — and does it on the night the Wildcats are not only set to bring back their iconic denim uniforms from 1996, but also honor that championship team in person for the 30th anniversary inside Rupp Arena.

We’ve had this one circled on the calendar for a long, long time. The throwbacks are three decades in the making. Can UK make the most of the opportunity and turn it into an eighth win out of nine dating back to early January? KSR has everything you need to know about the matchup.

Kentucky vs. No. 25 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)

: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 374

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 31

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

1/7: 73-68 L vs. Missouri

1/10: 92-68 W vs. Mississippi State

1/14: 75-74 W at LSU

1/17: 80-78 W at No. 24 Tennessee

1/21: 85-80 W vs. Texas

1/24: 72-63 W vs. Ole Miss

1/27: 80-55 L at No. 18 Vanderbilt

1/31: 85-77 W at No. 15 Arkansas

2/4: 94-78 W vs. Oklahoma

Tennessee: KenPom 19

11/3: 76-61 W vs. Mercer

11/8: 95-56 W vs. Northern Kentucky

11/12: 99-66 W vs. North Florida

11/17: 91-66 W vs. Rice

11/20: 89-60 W vs. Tennessee State

11/24: 85-60 W vs. Rutgers

11/25: 76-73 W vs. No. 3 Houston

11/26: 81-76 L vs. Kansas

12/2: 62-60 L at Syracuse

12/6: 75-62 L vs. No. 14 Illinois

12/16: 83-62 W vs. No. 11 Louisville

12/21: 94-52 W vs. Gardner Webb

12/30: 105-54 W vs. South Carolina State

1/3: 86-75 L at No. 18 Arkansas

1/6: 85-71 W vs. Texas

1/10: 91-67 L at Florida

1/13: 87-82 W (2OT) vs. Texas A&M

1/17: 80-78 L vs. Kentucky

1/24: 79-73 W at No. 17 Alabama

1/28: 86-85 W (OT) at Georgia

1/31: 77-69 W vs. Auburn

2/3: 84-66 W vs. Ole Miss

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 164-79, including a 95-20 mark in Lexington, coming off a win at Rupp Arena a year ago in Mark Pope’s first season coaching the Wildcats.

Pope went 2-1 against the Volunteers last year, winning 78-73 at UT in the first regular season matchup, followed by a 75-64 victory at UK just a few weeks later inside Rupp Arena. Tennessee would get the last laugh, though, sending Kentucky home in the Sweet 16 with a 78-65 win to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Cats got their revenge this season in Knoxville, coming back from down 17 to earn the 80-78 victory. Denzel Aberdeen led the way with 22 points in that one.

Rick Barnes is 13-15 in his career against UK and 12-13 during his time coaching the Vols.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 1.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 144.5 for a projected score of 73-71.5.

As for the computers, KenPom gives UK a 53 percent chance to pull off the win with a projected score of 73-72, favoring the blue and white. Bart Torvik does not like the Cats’ chances, rolling with a 73-71 loss while giving them just a 43 percent chance to earn the victory. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor leans toward Kentucky with a 56.1 percent chance to win at home.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

12.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.2 APG

#5 – Collin Chandler

6-5 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

9.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.1 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

17.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.6 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 0.7 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

8.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.7 APG

Tennessee Potential Starters

#2 – Ja’Kobi Gillespie

6-1 – 188 – GUARD – SENIOR

18.6 PPG, 5.4 APG, 2.9 RPG

#3 – Bishop Boswell

6-4 – 204 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

6.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.6 APG

#10 – Nate Ament

6-10 – 207 – FORWARD – FRESHMAN

17.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.5 APG

#6 – DeWayne Brown II

6-8 – 251 – FORWARD – FRESHMAN

5.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.0 APG

#34 – Felix Okpara

6-11 – 242 – FORWARD – SENIOR

6.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.6 BPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Kentucky is 11-0 this season when leading at the half and 32-1 under Mark Pope overall

Otega Oweh has scored in double figures in all 23 games for Kentucky this season and has now reached double figures in 56 of his 59 games as a Wildcat. He is one of 13 players in DI to reach double figures in each of his team’s games this year. He needs just 26 points to hit the 1,000-point mark at UK — potentially one of five transfers in history to reach the milestone.

The Wildcats have won seven of eight and 11 of 14. Since Pope’s arrival in 2024-25, they have racked up 16 Quad 1 victories and 11 against top 25 competition

UK has played just 10 of 59 games (17%) with a full roster and just five of 44 games (11%) against high-major opponents under Pope. 10 different players have missed at least one game due to injury in the last two seasons.

Pregame Storylines

IT MUST BE THE DENIM

For the first time since 1996, the Kentucky Wildcats will be bringing back their iconic (and wildly polarizing) denim uniforms. They were first introduced on February 11 that season, and now almost 30 years later to the day on February 7, Mark Pope will transition from playing in them to coaching his own players wearing them against Tennessee.

Wearing them 16 times between Feb. 11 and April 1, UK earned 15 victories with just one loss in the SEC Tournament title game. Will these uniforms bring similar success to the 2025-26 squad?

“We didn’t fall in love with the team because of the denim. We fell in love with the denim because of the experience that we all got to share together. That’s actually what gives it its life. That’s special,” Pope said. “… I love it. It’s emotional for me, it’s special for me. I think it’s a connection point for all of us, so it’ll be a great celebration. It’s fun to have ’em back. The whole denim vibe, I think is awesome. I think we’re gonna enjoy it.”

30TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION OF ’96 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

Welcome home, Cats! Not only are the current players going to be rocking the denim, they’ll be doing it in front of the guys who won a title in them with the 1996 national championship team in attendance. We know Pope is always in the house — plus Cameron Mills, who works game day coverage for the UK Sports Network. According to Dick Gabriel of Big Blue Insider, Antoine Walker, Tony Delk, Nazr Mohammed and Walter McCarty can’t make it, but the rest of the gang should be at Rupp Arena for the reunion.

That group includes Derek Anderson, Ron Mercer, Anthony Epps, Jeff Sheppard, Wayne Turner, Jared Prickett and Allen Edwards to go with Pope and Mills.

Will Rick Pitino make an appearance? He’s done it before — and we know he’s free, St. John’s beating UConn on Friday night. He sent out a tweet about the reunion earlier in the day.

Congrats to our 96 team. You will always be the greatest! So proud of each of you. Love you Guys ❤️ — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) February 6, 2026

One way or another, it’s going to be a star-studded evening at Rupp Arena.

VOLS LOOK FOR REVENGE, CATS LOOK FOR SWEEP

We know about who will be in attendance and what the Cats will be wearing, but the only thing that really matters is Kentucky earning the win to pull off the regular season sweep. Meanwhile, Tennessee is eyeing revenge after collapsing in their first meeting down in Knoxville, turning a 17-point first-half lead into an 80-78 loss.

Denzel Aberdeen turned into a second-half monster, scoring 18 of his 22 total points after intermission, followed by Otega Oweh, Collin Chandler and Jasper Johnson with 12 apiece and Mo Dioubate with 10 points and six rebounds. As a team, Kentucky shot 47.5% FG and 45.8% 3PT on the day, but impressive 50% FG and 60% 3PT marks in the final 20 minutes.

For the Volunteers, they were playing under .500 basketball between Thanksgiving and that first matchup in Knoxville on Jan. 17. Since then, though, they’ve won four straight, including three Quad 1 wins. Both teams are hot, but who will come out on top?

MUST CONTAIN AMENT AND GILLESPIE

Speaking of hot second halves, Nate Ament was right there with Aberdeen in that first meeting, going for 14 points on 4-5 shooting and 5-5 at the line in 20 minutes to close things out. He had 17 total to go with five boards, two assists and two steals overall.

Since that game, he’s averaging 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 36.5 minutes per outing for the Vols.

Elsewhere, Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 24 points and eight assists in that loss, then followed it up with 20-plus in three of the next four. They’re both elite talents, as the Wildcats experienced firsthand. It’s Pope’s top priority to slow them down.

“They are evolving, for sure,” Pope said. “Rick (Barnes) does this throughout the season. He kind of adds to the playlist as they go. They’ve opened up the playbook a little bit. They’re doing more. Nate Ament, the last four games since we played them, he’s averaging almost 25 points a game. Gillespie is still at 20. … Tennessee is always going to be Tennessee.”

