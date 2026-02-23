Kentucky's WAB is keeping its NCAA Tournament resume steady -- for now

Kentucky has lost three games in a row for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Fortunately, the Cats’ NCAA Tournament resume is still on solid ground — for now.

Saturday’s loss to Auburn was Kentucky’s 10th of the season, sixth in SEC play. Eight of those ten losses are in Quad 1 on the Cats’ team sheet. Kentucky’s Quad 1 record is 5-8, with three Quad 1 games remaining. Tomorrow night’s game at South Carolina is in Quad 2. Kentucky is No. 29 in the NET Rankings; the Cats have pretty much lived in that spot for the past few weeks.

As the NCAA reminded media members who participated in the mock selection last week, the NET is primarily a sorting tool, so it’s best not to get too hung up on it. A much more important metric is “WAB,” or Wins Above Bubble. It measures the number of wins a team has against its schedule relative to how an average bubble team would fare against the same schedule. On Saturday, the Selection Committee revealed its top 16 seeds and the two teams that just missed the cut (Alabama and Arkansas). All 18 teams were in the top 18 of the WAB.

The good news is Kentucky’s WAB is strong. Right now, the Cats are No. 27, with 2.78 wins above the bubble. If you go strictly by that, it would make them a No. 7 seed. Going into the Auburn game, Kentucky’s WAB was 3.06, meaning the Cats lost .27 points thanks to the loss on the Plains. Kentucky will likely be an underdog in three of its remaining four games, so any upsets will help boost its WAB.

Let’s break down the Cats’ team sheet with just 20 days until Selection Sunday.

WAB : 2.78 (No. 27)

: 2.78 (No. 27) Quad 1 : 5-8 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 1A : 3-7 Quad 1B : 2-1

: 5-8 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 2 : 3-2 (Games Remaining: 1)

: 3-2 (Games Remaining: 1) Quad 3 : 3-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

: 3-0 (Games Remaining: 0) Quad 4: 6-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Quad 1: 5-8

Quad 1A: 3-7

Home 1-15 | Neutral 1-25 | Away 1-40

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 5 12/05/2025 Gonzaga (Nashville) L 59-94 7 02/14/2026 @ Florida L 83-92 7 03/07/2026 Florida 12 11/18/2025 Michigan State (Champions Classic) L 66-83 13 11/11/2025 @ Louisville L 88-96 16 01/27/2026 @ Vanderbilt L 55-80 17 01/17/2026 @ Tennessee W 80-78 20 01/31/2026 @ Arkansas W 85-77 21 01/03/2026 @ Alabama L 74-89 23 12/20/2025 St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic) W 78-66 33 02/21/2026 @ Auburn L 74-75

Quad 1B: 2-1

Home 16-30 | Neutral 26-50 | Away 41-75

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 16 02/28/2026 Vanderbilt 17 02/07/2026 Tennessee W 74-71 27 12/02/2025 North Carolina L 64-67 42 03/03/2026 @ Texas A&M 67 01/14/2026 @ LSU W 75-74

Quad 2: 3-2

Home: 31-75 | Neutral: 51-100 | Away: 76-135

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 34 02/17/2026 Georgia L 78-86 36 12/13/2025 Indiana W 72-60 39 01/21/2026 Texas W 85-80 61 01/07/2026 Missouri L 68-73 71 02/04/2026 Oklahoma W 94-78 105 02/24/2026 @ South Carolina

Quad 3: 3-0

Home: 76-160 | Neutral: 101-200 | Away: 136-240

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 91 01/24/2026 Ole Miss W 72-63 96 01/10/2026 Mississippi State W 92-68 150 11/07/2025 Valparaiso W 107-59

Quad 4: 6-0

Home: 161-362 | Neutral: 201-362 | Away: 241-362

NET Ranking Date Opponent Result 255 11/04/2025 Nicholls W 77-51 289 12/23/2025 Bellarmine W 99-85 302 11/26/2025 Tennessee Tech W 104-54 322 11/14/2025 Eastern Illinois W 99-53 327 11/21/2025 Loyola Maryland W 88-46 346 12/09/2025 N.C. Central W 103-67

Team Sheet Notes

— Cusp Watch: Georgia, Indiana, and Texas are all still outside of the top 30 of the NET, keeping those games in Quad 2 for now. The Bulldogs are No. 34. If they climb just four spots, last week’s loss in Rupp will move up to Quad 1.

Elsewhere on the sheet, Kentucky’s win over Valparaiso moved from Quad 4 to Quad 3, as the Beacons moved up to No. 150 in the NET. Look at you, Valpo!

— While three of Kentucky’s four remaining games are in Quad 1, only the Florida game is in Quad 1A, the tippy top of the sheet. After its home loss to Tennessee, Vanderbilt is No. 16 in the NET, which moves Saturday’s game at Rupp to Quad 1B. Next week’s game at Texas A&M is also in Quad 1B.

— Kentucky’s remaining schedule is the third hardest in the country behind Vanderbilt and South Carolina, according to ESPN’s BPI.

— How much can Kentucky add to its WAB before Selection Sunday? BartTorvik has estimates for each game. They aren’t the official numbers the NCAA uses, but they give you a rough idea of the value of each game. As you might expect, a win over Florida would be the most valuable.

at South Carolina: + 0.41

Vanderbilt: + 0.62

at Texas A&M: + 0.72

Florida: + 0.77

— Neither BartTorvik nor KenPom has the Cats pulling off those upsets. Both predict Kentucky to win just the South Carolina game the rest of the way. If you plug those results into BartTorvik’s Teamcast, the Cats would be the top No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, with a WAB of 40. SMU, Texas A&M, and Georgia are on the same seed line.

The Road Ahead

Using KenPom’s projections, Kentucky is most likely to win the South Carolina game (69%) and least likely to win the Florida game (33%). That leaves Vanderbilt (47%) and Texas A&M (42%) as toss-ups.

Pull at least one of those off, and you’re still in pretty good shape, a No. 7 seed in BartTorvik’s Teamcast. Beat both the Commodores and the Aggies, in addition to South Carolina, and Kentucky could climb as high as a No. 6 seed. Lose out, and Kentucky’s in trouble, a No. 11 seed in Teamcast.

Likely (≥65%) Toss-Ups (36%–64%) Unlikely (≤35%) Feb 24 – @ South Carolina (Away, Quad 2, 69%, WAB +0.41) Feb 28 – vs. Vanderbilt (Home, Quad 1B, 47%, WAB +0.62) Mar 7 – vs. Florida (Home, Quad 1A, 33%, WAB +0.77) Mar 3 – @ Texas A&M (Away, Quad 1B, 42%, WAB +0.72)

Here is a chronological view: