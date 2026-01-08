Kentucky was its own worst enemy in the final 4 minutes vs. Missouri

With five minutes to go, Otega Oweh lobbed the ball to a sprinting Brandon Garrison for a dunk to put Kentucky up by five on Missouri. Forty seconds later, that roar was topped when Garrison whipped the ball to Oweh for a three to increase the lead to eight. It was Kentucky’s largest lead of the night, a feel-good moment for Garrison, who increasingly seemed like the odd man out, and Oweh, who was primed to lead Kentucky to a win it desperately needed.

And then it fell apart.

Over the final four and a half minutes of the game, Missouri outscored Kentucky 15-2 en route to the 73-68 win. Kentucky had just one field goal, a jumper by Garrison to put the Cats ahead by three with 2:17 to play. From there, it was mistake after mistake, Kentucky allowing Missouri to take control and get easy buckets in transition, either off poor defense or turnovers.

Clinging to a one-point lead with 1:03 left, Mark Pope called a timeout. Coming out of it, Otega Oweh lost the ball out of bounds. Missouri’s Mark Mitchell hit a jumper to take the lead. Brandon Garrison turned it over on the other end. When it looked like the Tigers were about to turn that into an easy bucket, Collin Chandler plucked the go-ahead pass out of midair and threw it back to Oweh, who couldn’t finish a layup. After a foul on Chandler, Jayden Stone made both free throws to put Missouri up three with 9.8 seconds to go.

Mark Pope called a timeout. Coming out of it, Otega Oweh inbounded the ball to Jaland Lowe, who worked his way around the perimeter to try to find some open space. With five seconds left, he launched a three to try to tie the game and missed badly. Mizzou rebounded the ball, drew the foul, and sealed the win, its first ever in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky's last offensive play, coming out of a timeout. pic.twitter.com/ARcyVmHoJq — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 8, 2026

After the game, Mark Pope said that’s not the play he had drawn up. He wanted Jaland Lowe to drive toward the basket and kick it to Kam Williams in the corner for a three, but it never came to fruition, leading to Lowe’s desperation heave.

“We’re trying to get J. Lowe downhill,” Pope said. “He had so much success, kind of rejecting on that side. And so we just were trying to get to a reject again and have a little action on the weak side. And we just didn’t. We went over the ball screen, and the pace of that again was slow, and we actually ended up not getting downhill, and it was a broken play.”

It was just one of many broken plays down the stretch. Hopefully, this team finds a way to put some back together, or this is shaping up to be a broken season. This was the third-easiest game left on Kentucky’s schedule, one of just three Quad 3 contests, and the Cats blew it. They’re now 0-2 to start SEC play for the first time in 20 years.