Kentucky wasted a flamethrowing night from Collin Chandler

Collin Chandler shot the lights out against Georgia. Kentucky just couldn’t get enough stops for it to matter.

In a game where offense was not the primary problem for the Wildcats, Chandler delivered one of the best shooting performances of his career. He knocked down six 3-pointers on his first seven attempts, tying his career high in scoring with 18 points and continuing his rise to stardom as Kentucky’s most reliable outside threat and finisher.

You might’ve noticed that Chandler caught a rhythm in the five games since Kentucky’s loss to Vanderbilt. He’s connected on 20 of his last 35 shots from downtown, and scored 18 points in three of the last four.

And yet, it did not matter against the Bulldogs.

Kentucky shot nearly 46 percent from the field as a team and a strong 40 percent from beyond the arc on 30 attempts, Pope’s magic number. Chandler and Otega Oweh combined for 46 points, more than enough production from two perimeter players to win a home game.

The problem was everything surrounding the shot-making.

Georgia turned Kentucky’s mistakes into points all night, scoring 22 points off turnovers. Against a tempo-driven team built to capitalize on defense, Kentucky’s empty possessions quickly became Georgia points. Maybe Chandler should’ve shot it even more.

It didn’t help that Georgia shot lights out, too. Mercy. The Dawgs flew into Lexington with a 31.7% shooting percentage from 3 on the season, only to hit 14 of 41 (45.2%) in Rupp Arena. Kentucky couldn’t guard the perimeter or in transition.

“I think a lot of credit should go to Georgia,” Chandler said after the game. “They came in and really imposed their will early, and they were very physical, which really is every team that we face. I think we dealt with it pretty well after the first two possessions of the game and I think, again, we let their physicality dictate what we were doing a little bit. I think credit to them. They did a good job.”

The loss is a huge blow to Kentucky’s tournament resume, and robbed us of Collin Chandler heroics.

