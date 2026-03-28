Kentucky watches its season end in Sweet 16 as Texas blows by in 76-54 rout

Kentucky took on Texas back on Feb. 9, losing 64-53 to the Longhorns in Austin. Of course, Kentucky hung around for a while but came up short in the end. Fast forward to Saturday and Kenny Brooks‘ earned its shot at revenge against the Longhorns — this time in the Sweet 16.

With a win, Kentucky would advance to its fifth Elite Eight in program history and first since 2013, when the program went to three regional finals in a four-year run under Matthew Mitchell. With a loss, the 2025-26 season would come to an end.

Kentucky would end up losing to Texas 76-54, meaning that Brooks’ second year as the coach of the Cats came to an end in Fort Worth. Kentucky finished the 2025-26 season with a 25-11 overall record.

Amelia Hassett got the game started with a three-pointer, but Texas would follow that up with an 11-0 run to force Brooks to burn a timeout with 6:53 to go in the first quarter. The Longhorns were killing the Cats in transition. After the timeout, Texas would stretch their run to 15-0 before Teonni Key hit a mid-range jumper to temporarily stop the bleeding. Through one, Texas led 29-11 as it proceeded to dominate the rest of the period.

Unfortunately, the game was pretty much over at that point. Kentucky came out flat, and Texas forced the Cats to speed things up, forcing errors while using their quickness to blow by Kentucky in transition again and again. Brooks’ group was a step — or two, or three, or four — behind pretty much that entire first quarter.

Trying to make a run against a team of Texas’ caliber to get back in the game would be a near impossible task. It’s disappointing that you kind of knew that Kentucky’s season was over in about five minutes.

Texas continued to extend its lead, leading 48-26 at the half. Kentucky simply struggled to find any momentum, and it only got worse. The Longhorns were the mile-long avalanche pouring down from the mountaintop, and Kentucky was the poor little mouse waiting at the base, just waiting for its inevitable demise.

Both teams went cold for a while in the third quarter, but then again, Texas had gotten out to a big enough lead that it was able to rest its stars for a few minutes at a time as well. With 10 minutes left to go in Kentucky’s season, the Cats were eyeing a 63-42 deficit. From there, Texas would close things out and advance to the Elite Eight.

Overall, it was a successful season if you look at things in the big picture. Kentucky had hit its stride as Tonie Morgan hit the game-winning shot against a then top-five LSU team on New Year’s Day, sitting with a 15-1 record and climbing all the way up to No. 6 in the AP Poll.

However, the following game against Missouri, Teonni Key suffered a freak injury, dislocating her right elbow as she dove for a loose ball. That injury, unfortunately, stripped away much of the momentum that Kentucky had built up to that point, but when Key came back, Kentucky played well against some of the nation’s best teams, priming them for a potentially massive NCAA Tournament run.

Kentucky beat James Madison soundly in the first round, then had one of the better games of the entire tournament when it beat West Virginia 74-73. The Texas loss stings, especially because of how it happened, but that doesn’t take away everything from what was a pretty successful season for the Cats for the most part.

Kenny Brooks took Kentucky to its first Sweet 16 in a decade this season, and with Clara Strack and Asia Boone set to return as seniors (if they don’t hit the transfer portal) alongside three McDonald’s All Americans, there’s a lot to look forward to with Kentucky women’s basketball.

There are brighter days ahead. That day just wasn’t Saturday.