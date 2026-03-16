Kentucky WBB will be 5-seed playing James Madison in first round with West Virginia as host site

On Saturday, we learned that Kentucky women’s basketball will NOT have homecourt advantage through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. ESPN revealed the top 16 overalls seeds in alphabetical order, and the Wildcats didn’t make the cut.

For the last several weeks, ESPN’s Charlie Creme has shifted Kentucky from the 4-seed line to the 5-seed line and back and forth. In his most recent Bracketology updates, Kentucky has been a projected 5-seed.

On Selection Sunday, Kentucky did turn out to be a 5-seed. The Cats will play 12-seed James Madison in the first round on Saturday with 4-seed West Virginia being the host site, who — if Kentucky advances to the second round — the Cats will most likely face at that point. Time and channel will be announce soon.

Kenny Brooks played James Madison from 1987-1991 and coached there from 1998-2002 as an assistant before taking over as head coach from the 2002-03 season to 2016.

Injuries ultimately hurt the Cats’ seeding on Selection Sunday. Teonni Key missed eight games in the regular season — two in the non-conference and six in SEC play. Of course, the more notable stint was that six-game stretch in January that occurred as a result of Key dislocating her right elbow against Missouri on Jan. 4.

In that six-game stretch, Kentucky went just 2-4. The Cats did get a big win over then-No. 5 Oklahoma as well as Florida but also suffered losses to Alabama, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Georgia.

Kentucky enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 16 team in the NET. Brooks’ team went a combined 16-0 in Quads 3 and 4, while also only losing one Quad 2 game (Georgia at home on Jan. 24). Of course, Kentucky ended up avenging that loss to the Lady Bulldogs by beating them by 15 at the SEC Tournament. The rest of the Cats’ losses came in Quad 1, where they went 5-9.

Of course, having homecourt advantage would have been ideal, but why not go play spoiler at someone else’s party? The Cats are going dancing, it’s just that their run won’t begin in Historic Memorial Coliseum. See you in Morgantown.