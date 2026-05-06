Kentucky WBB adds 6-foot-4 Slovenian guard Ajša Sivka, a former WNBA Draft pick

Kenny Brooks has just landed an immediate impact player.

On Wednesday morning, Kentucky women’s basketball announced the addition of 6-foot-4 Slovenian guard Ajša Sivka (Eye-Shah SEEV-kah). The 20-year-old was the 10th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky, but did not join the franchise, instead opting to remain in Europe to represent the Slovenian National Team at the 2025 FIBA Women’s European Basketball Championship and to finish high school.

“I am delighted to welcome Ajša to our program,” Brooks said in UK’s press release. “Her combination of size and skill will fit into our system seamlessly. Ajša is a tremendous shooter, scorer, and playmaker from the wing position and she will add experience to our team. BBN let’s welcome Ajša to our family!”

Sivka will be available to play college basketball right away for Kentucky beginning with the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Sivka most recently competed for Joventut Badalona of the Liga Feminina de Baloncesto, the highest level of women’s basketball competition in Spain. She averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per outing on 40.2 percent shooting from the floor and 33.8 percent shooting from deep. In three games at the EuroBasket Women’s Championship last year, Sivka averaged 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds on 50 percent shooting, including a 16-point showing against Italy.

Her resume goes even further beyond that, though. Sivka was named the Most Valuable Player and to the All-Star Five Team in the 2023 FIBA U18 Women’s European Basketball Championship. She also suited up for the World Select Team at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit. Her professional career began in the 2023-24 season, where she played in the top Italian league, Lega Basket Femminile.

It’s not often we see a former first-round pick turn down the opportunity to play in the WNBA, and it’s even less common to see that same player later head to the college ranks. For a talent comparison, former Kentucky All-American guard Georgia Amoore went 6th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, just four spots ahead of Sivka. Brooks has added a plug-and-play starter to his roster with the Sivka.

With Sivka on board, Kentucky is sitting at 11 filled roster spots for next season. For more on the current state of the roster, click here.

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