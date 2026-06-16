Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky WBB announces home and away opponents for 2026-27 SEC schedule

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan1 hour agoZGeogheganKSR

It’s been a big week for Kentucky basketball scheduling news.

On Tuesday, Kentucky women’s basketball announced its home and away SEC opponents for the upcoming 2026-27 season. For the third straight year, the Wildcats will have one repeat conference foe this season, the Tennessee Volunteers. Heading into year three as head coach, Kenny Brooks will lead his program into 16 SEC games — eight on the road and eight more at Memorial Coliseum.

SEC Home & Away Opponent

  • Tennessee

SEC Home Games

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • LSU
  • Mississippi State
  • Texas
  • Vanderbilt

SEC Away Games

  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Ole Miss
  • Missouri
  • South Carolina
  • Texas A&M
  • Oklahoma

Those 16 games complement a slew of previously revealed non-conference games. Nine non-conference games — all to be played at Rupp Arena or Memorial Coliseum — have already been announced, headlined by a couple of ACC opponents, Louisville and Clemson.

  • Nov. 2: Morehead State
  • Nov. 5: Northern Kentucky
  • Nov. 11: Evansville
  • Nov. 15: Eastern Michigan
  • Nov. 20: Marshall (2nd part of home-and-home)
  • Dec. 3: Clemson at Rupp Arena (SEC/ACC Challenge)
  • Dec. 6: Bellarmine
  • Dec. 9: Louisville at Rupp Arena
  • Dec. 28: Kent State

The Clemson and Louisville games were previously announced, and it was revealed last season that Kentucky would be taking on Morehead State again while also wrapping up a home-and-home series against Marshall.

UK will also reportedly participate in a Thanksgiving weekend MTE in Florida. At least two games against soon-to-be-announced teams will be guaranteed. That puts Kentucky at 27 regular-season games on the 2026-27 schedule. The Wildcats played 30 regular-season games in 2025-26, so expect a few more additions later in the offseason.

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-06-16