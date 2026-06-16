Kentucky WBB announces home and away opponents for 2026-27 SEC schedule

It’s been a big week for Kentucky basketball scheduling news.

On Tuesday, Kentucky women’s basketball announced its home and away SEC opponents for the upcoming 2026-27 season. For the third straight year, the Wildcats will have one repeat conference foe this season, the Tennessee Volunteers. Heading into year three as head coach, Kenny Brooks will lead his program into 16 SEC games — eight on the road and eight more at Memorial Coliseum.

SEC Home & Away Opponent

Tennessee

SEC Home Games

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

LSU

Mississippi State

Texas

Vanderbilt

SEC Away Games

Florida

Georgia

Ole Miss

Missouri

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Oklahoma

A quick look at who & where. 😼 pic.twitter.com/qQadvq8Fn0 — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) June 16, 2026

Those 16 games complement a slew of previously revealed non-conference games. Nine non-conference games — all to be played at Rupp Arena or Memorial Coliseum — have already been announced, headlined by a couple of ACC opponents, Louisville and Clemson.

Nov. 2: Morehead State

Nov. 5: Northern Kentucky

Nov. 11: Evansville

Nov. 15: Eastern Michigan

Nov. 20: Marshall (2nd part of home-and-home)

Dec. 3: Clemson at Rupp Arena (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 6: Bellarmine

Dec. 9: Louisville at Rupp Arena

Dec. 28: Kent State

The Clemson and Louisville games were previously announced, and it was revealed last season that Kentucky would be taking on Morehead State again while also wrapping up a home-and-home series against Marshall.

UK will also reportedly participate in a Thanksgiving weekend MTE in Florida. At least two games against soon-to-be-announced teams will be guaranteed. That puts Kentucky at 27 regular-season games on the 2026-27 schedule. The Wildcats played 30 regular-season games in 2025-26, so expect a few more additions later in the offseason.