Kentucky WBB considered a top 15 team in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' 2026-27 rankings

The 2025-26 women’s college basketball season just wrapped up, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead.

Soon after UCLA won the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament with a dominant 79-51 win over South Carolina, ESPN got right to work, quickly pumping out a “Way-Too-Early 2026-27 Top 25 rankings” article to get a head start on the offseason. And where did Kenny Brooks‘ Kentucky Wildcats land as he enters his third offseason as head coach? Charlie Creme has them sitting pretty at 14th.

“Kenny Brooks signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country for next season, and he does have holes to fill with the losses of Tonie Morgan, Teonni Key and Amelia Hassett. Point guard Maddyn Greenway (SC Next 100 No. 13) is the headliner of that class and has drawn comparisons to Paige Bueckers. Clara Strack remains key on both ends of the floor, and Brooks will likely be active in the portal to acquire more size to play next to his 6-5 center.”

There will be a bit of a rebuild in Lexington this spring/summer. As Creme mentioned, bringing back Strack is huge for retention and holding onto elite talent. Replacing Morgan, Key, and Hassett, along with fellow senior Jordan Obi, will not be easy, but Brooks’ trio of incoming freshmen guards should at least ease the transition in the backcourt, especially if Asia Boone ends up returning.

Greenway (No. 9 in 2026 overall by On3) is projected as the real deal. She could potentially take over as PG1 from the moment she steps on campus. Sophomore guard Lexi Blue has already announced her intentions to transfer, but Dominika Paurová, who missed the last two seasons due to injury, should be in line to make her Kentucky debut in the fall. Adding freshmen Savvy Swords (No. 10) and Emily McDonald (No. 36) to the mix should create a formidable backcourt.

Where Brooks will need to get creative is by working the transfer portal for starting frontcourt pieces. He’ll build everything around Strack. 6-foot-5 freshman Elsa Vadfors will join Blue in the portal, but she did not play in 2025-26. That leaves 6-foot-3 forward Kaelyn Carroll, who averaged 3.4 points in 11.9 minutes per outing as a freshman, as the remaining frontcourt next to Strack as of right now.

Brooks, who took Kentucky to its first Sweet 16 in a decade this season, has his work cut out for him in the portal, but he’s been successful at it the last two seasons.