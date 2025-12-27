Kentucky WBB continues to trend up ahead of SEC schedule

Kenny Brooks is turning everyone into believers of this season’s Kentucky women’s basketball team.

After being considered a borderline top 25 squad going into 2025-26, the Wildcats have established themselves as one of the top teams in the country through the first half of the season. Currently sitting on a 12-1 overall record, Kentucky has just one more non-conference game on tap (vs. Hofstra on Dec. 28) before shifting into SEC play. UK is now ranked 11th nationally in the AP Poll, with its lone loss coming against a Maryland team (74-66) currently ranked No. 7.

Coming into the week off another blowout win, this one a 96-53 drumming of Wright State last Friday, Kentucky continues to trend in the right direction. In ESPN’s latest Power Rankings and Bracketology updates, Charlie Creme has the ‘Cats moving up in both. Kentucky is now 12th in the Power Rankings and a three-seed in Bracketology. Creme has UK hosting the first two rounds of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, including a first-round matchup with 14-seed Albany.

The NET rankings are even higher on Brooks’ second team in Lexington, slotting them at No. 7. Kentucky is 2-1 in Quad 1 games, 0-0 in Quad 2 games, 4-0 in Quad 3 games, and 6-0 in Quad 4 games. UConn, South Carolina, Texas, UCLA, LSU, and Michigan — in order — are the only teams ahead of UK in the NET. As of this moment, a projected three-seed in the NCAA Tournament almost feels a bit low.

But there is still some unknown with this group. Kentucky has notable wins over Purdue, Miami (FL), and a ranked Louisville team. They’ve destroyed the Quad 3 and Quad 4 opponents as expected. But the quality of the schedule hasn’t been able to give us a real idea of just how high Kentucky’s ceiling truly is. That will change quickly, though.

After Kentucky hosts Hofstra (2-8) this weekend, the SEC schedule takes over and hits hard right out of the gate. Up first will be a road game against No. 5 LSU on New Year’s Day. A home matchup with No. 8 Oklahoma follows 10 days later. The likes of No. 2 Texas, No. 3 South Carolina, No. 12 Vanderbilt (twice!), No. 15 Ole Miss, and No. 23 Tennessee await Kentucky. There isn’t a single SEC team right now with more than three losses on the season. Creme projects 11 SEC schools will make the NCAA Tournament field.

There are real concerns about this team’s ability to knock down threes (just 31.4 percent for the season), and limited depth could be something to monitor down the road, but the top-end talent has been so overwhelming that it might not matter too much. Clara Strack has been terrific down low as a potential All-American. Tonie Morgan leads the SEC in assists per game. Brooks has plenty of game-changing pieces around them.

The game against LSU next week will tell us more about where Kentucky is in terms of title contention.