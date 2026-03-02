Kentucky WBB falls one spot in AP Poll following South Carolina loss

Kentucky went 1-1 in the final week of the regular season, squeaking by Auburn 63-56 on the road and then concluding things in a hard-fought battle against South Carolina that resulted in a four-point loss. We saw Kentucky not get punished at all by falling to Vanderbilt in the final 10 seconds, so it wouldn’t have been outlandish to assume the AP voters might do the same with the loss to the Gamecocks.

Following Thursday’s and Sunday’s games, Kentucky sits at No. 17 in the latest AP Poll, falling one spot from last week.

In total, there are eight total teams from the SEC in the AP top 25, with five teams from the conference being in the top seven. Next up, Kentucky heads to Greenville, SC to, hopefully, make a run against some of those teams.

Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Mar. 2)

UConn UCLA South Carolina Texas Vanderbilt LSU Oklahoma Michigan Iowa TCU Ohio State Louisville Duke Maryland West Virginia North Carolina Kentucky Michigan State Minnesota Baylor Texas Tech Georgia Princeton Ole Miss Fairfield

Others receiving votes: Alabama 29, Notre Dame 26, Columbia 25, Villanova 19, Oklahoma St. 13, NC State 11, Rice 8, Washington 4, Tennessee 3, Rhode Island 2, Illinois 2, Iowa St. 1.

Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pivotal Kentucky basketball season for Kenny Brooks, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.