Kentucky WBB freshman Kaelyn Carroll enters transfer portal

A third Kentucky women’s basketball player is leaving the program.

According to On3’s Talia Goodmna, freshman Kaelyn Carroll has entered her name into the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3 forward appeared in 34 games off the bench for the Wildcats this past season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per outing. She shot 35 percent from the field and 30.9 percent on three-pointers.

Carroll, who will have three years of eligibility at her next stop, joins Lexi Blue and Elsa Vadfors as Kentucky’s outgoing transfers so far this offseason.

NEWS: Kentucky’s Kaelyn Carroll has entered the transfer portal, sources told @On3.



The 6-3 freshman averaged 3.4 ppg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/VEZOqvZ58J — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 10, 2026

Carroll was a prized recruit out of high school and head coach Kenny Brooks‘ lone commit from the 2025 cycle. A McDonald’s All-American from Tabor Academy (MA), she was considered a four-star prospect and the No. 18 overall recruit from her class by the Rivals Industry Ranking. But Carroll’s spot in Kentucky’s rotation fluctuated all season. She dropped 15 points against Morgan State and 18 more against Wright State in the non-conference, but failed to score more than six points against an SEC opponent.

With another portal departure, Brooks is looking at a significant rebuild going into his third offseason. All-SEC center Clara Strack is returning for a senior campaign, and she’s a perfect building block moving forward, but five Wildcats have exhausted their eligibility, while three more have now hit the portal.

As the roster currently stands, Brooks has Strack, junior Asia Boone, redshirt sophomore Dominika Paurová, and a trio of talented incoming freshmen on board for 2026-27: five-star guards Maddyn Greenway and Savvy Swords, plus four-star guard Emily McDonald. Brooks’ daughter, Gabby Brooks, is also on the roster. She appeared in eight games last season.

That puts Kentucky at just six rotational pieces for next season’s roster. Brooks will look to fill out the rest of the pieces through the portal.

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