Kentucky WBB freshman Savvy Swords has goals of representing Canada in the Olympics

Savannah “Savvy” Swords was away from the Kentucky women’s basketball program for a spell earlier in the summer, but the experience she gained outside of Lexington is only going to help her down the road.

Swords, one of three incoming McDonald’s All-American freshmen for head coach Kenny Brooks, was invited to the Canadian ‍Senior Women’s National Team Training Camp. It was held for a week last month up in Victoria, B.C., serving as the launching pad for Canada’s upcoming Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. Despite only being 18 years old, Swords — a native of Sudbury, Ontario — was one of 16 players initially invited to camp.

Keep in mind that Canada is ranked seventh globally. This was a major opportunity to earn a spot on her home country’s roster. Add in the fact that Swords would be working alongside her sister, Michigan’s Syla Swords, a First Team All-Big Ten member last season, and it was a chance she couldn’t pass up.

“It was awesome. It was my first time actually playing,” Swords said last week of her training camp experience. “Obviously, I’ve been there before but, actually being on the court and playing with them was really cool. And to be with my sister, that was our first time wearing the same pinnie with Canada on it. It was really fun.”

Swords didn’t stay long before returning to the Bluegrass State as she gears up for her freshman campaign. But she’s on pace to be a major piece of Canada’s long-term basketball vision. She’s been in the program for years at this point. Back in June, she was the leading scorer for Canada’s silver medal finish at the U18 AmeriCup.

Swords was terrific during that five-game stretch, which ended with a loss to the United States in the championship. She averaged 16.4 points, nine rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per outing for Canada on 48.3 percent overall shooting. She dropped a pair of double-doubles (one against the US), along with a 15-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist performance against Argentina.

All of that landed her a well-deserved spot on the AmeriCup All-Star Five.

Savvy Swords vs. USA (15/6/26)



13 PTS | 12 REB | 1 AST | 4 STL

pic.twitter.com/mf9VAjzokU — Cristian (@DouBasket28) June 16, 2026

Being able to suit up for Canada twice in one summer is no small note, even if one was just a quick training camp stop. She was going up against older pros. That program knows her well by now — she’s important to the future of Canadian women’s hoops.

“Oh, for sure,” Swords said of making the senior team for the 2028 Olympics. “That’s definitely one of my biggest goals. I’m trying to get to L.A. in 2028.”

Swords has proven to be a five-star talent at the high school level. Carrying over that production to the international setting shows that her top 10 ranking wasn’t a fluke. She was also a double-digit scorer for Canada at the U17 World Cup in 2024 and the U16 Americas Championship in 2023. There is a real track record of Swords putting up numbers against all kinds of competitors.

The next step will be continuing that at Kentucky during the 2026-27 season and beyond.