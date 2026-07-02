Kentucky WBB guard Ajša Sivka has finally arrived in Lexington

The last piece to Kenny Brooks‘ roster puzzle has arrived in the Bluegrass State.

Slovenian guard Ajša Sivka (Eye-Shah SEEV-kah) finally made it to Kentucky’s campus on Wednesday. Of the 12 players on the 2026-27 women’s basketball roster, Sivka was the last to arrive. Most of the other 11 Wildcats moved into their new Lexington homes two weekends ago ahead of the start of practice, which began Monday, June 22.

While the 6-foot-4 Sivka came in a bit later than the rest of her teammates, she missed less than two weeks of summer practice. Getting her on campus sooner rather than later was always going to be important. She has a great chance to be an immediate impact player for Kentucky in 2026-27 on the wing.

“I am delighted to welcome Ajša to our program,” Brooks said when Sivka signed with UK in early May. “Her combination of size and skill will fit into our system seamlessly. Ajša is a tremendous shooter, scorer, and playmaker from the wing position and she will add experience to our team. BBN let’s welcome Ajša to our family!”

Now all we’re waiting on is her grade classification. With the NCAA moving forward with the 5-in-5 rule, Sivka isn’t likely to be tabbed as a freshman despite being a new college player. On her Kentucky WBB player page, her class is listed as “TBD”.

Already 20 years old, Sivka was the 10th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky, although she did not join the franchise at the time, instead opting to remain in Europe to represent the Slovenian National Team at the 2025 FIBA Women’s European Basketball Championship. It still sounds crazy to say out loud that Kentucky has a real top-10 WNBA talent on the roster. She’s going to be a major piece to next season’s success.

Sivka most recently competed for Joventut Badalona of the Liga Feminina de Baloncesto, the highest level of women’s basketball competition in Spain. She averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per outing on 40.2 percent shooting from the floor and 33.8 percent shooting from deep. In three games at the 2025 EuroBasket Women’s Championship, Sivka averaged 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds on 50 percent shooting, including a 16-point showing against Italy.

Her resume goes even further beyond that, though. Sivka was named the Most Valuable Player and to the All-Star Five Team in the 2023 FIBA U18 Women’s European Basketball Championship. She also suited up for the World Select Team at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit. Her professional career began in the 2023-24 season in the top Italian league with Lega Basket Femminile.

Now it’s time to put up big numbers at the college level.