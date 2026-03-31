Kentucky WBB guard Lexi Blue expected to transfer

The first transfer domino for Kentucky women’s basketball has fallen.

According to On3’s Talia Goodman, sophomore Lexi Blue expects to enter her name into the portal once the window officially opens on April 7. Blue appeared in 51 total games off the bench for the Wildcats over the last two seasons, averaging 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per outing.

A former four-star high school recruit out of Orlando, the 6-foot-2 guard will have two years of eligibility remaining at her next stop.

NEWS: Kentucky’s Lexi Blue plans to enter the transfer portal, she told @On3.



The 6-2 sophomore averaged 2.1 ppg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/VfIHPRON3b — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 31, 2026

At the time of her commitment to Kentucky, Blue was the program’s highest-ranked recruit to choose the ‘Cats since Treasure Hunt (a top 10 prospect) did the same as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. Blue showed flashes of potential as a true freshman in 2024-25, but only played 20 or more minutes twice while failing to score double-digits in any of her 23 games played.

Going into her sophomore campaign, it felt like a make-or-break season. Blue was a regular in the rotation early on, posting a career-high 18 points in Kentucky’s second game of the season, a 104-46 win against Monmouth. But her minutes dipped once SEC play came around. Blue shot just 30.8 percent across 12 conference games, averaging under one point per contest. She did not take the floor in any of Kentucky’s three NCAA Tournament games.

Wildcat head coach Kenny Brooks is expected to lose a handful of players this offseason to graduation. Starters Tonie Morgan, Teonni Key, and Amelia Hassett are all seniors, as is depth piece Josie Gilvin. Blue will join them as outgoing players. Luckily, Brooks has already announced that All-SEC center Clara Strack will return for the 2026-27 season.

Lexi Blue had the perfect name for a Kentucky player, but now she’ll search for a new home.

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