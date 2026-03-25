Kentucky WBB is a HUGE Underdog in the Sweet 16

The Kentucky women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time in a decade, thanks to a dramatic 74-73 win over West Virginia. A tall task against Texas awaits.

Kenny Brooks’ Cats will face off against No. 1 seed Texas in the Lone Star State. Kentucky opened as a 15.5-point underdog on BetMGM. With a total of 131.5, it gives us a projected final score of 73.5-58.

The two SEC teams met once during conference play. The Horns broke a tie by scoring the final 10 points of the second quarter, but the Cats didn’t go down without a fight. Kentucky cut the deficit to five when Clara Strack and Tonie Morgan hit a pair of jump shots to make it a one-point game. Unfortunately, the comeback rally ran out of gas, with fourth-ranked Texas pulling away for a 64-53 win in Austin.

Texas is led by 6-foot-1 forward Madison Booker. The three-time All-American averaged 19.3 points per game, the fifth-most in the SEC, and just put up some gaudy numbers in a second-round win over Oregon. Booker tallied 40 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the 42-point NCAA Tournament win. The Cats held Booker to only eight points during their February contest at Texas.

Texas averaged 85.4 points per game and had the SEC’s top-scoring defense, limiting opponents to just 56.4 points a contest. The Horns have only lost three games this season, and all were on the road, falling at South Carolina, LSU, and at Vanderbilt.

This is just the seventh time the Kentucky women’s basketball team has appeared in the Sweet 16, the first since Matthew Mitchell led the program. Kenny Brooks has reached it in his second season at UK. An upset victory over Texas would be just the fifth Elite Eight appearance for the Cats, and first since 2013. The Kentucky women’s basketball program has never been to the Final Four.

Kentucky will tip off against Texas on Saturday in Ft. Worth at approximately 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The winner will move on to the Elite Eight to face either Michigan or Louisville.

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