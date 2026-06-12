Kentucky WBB's Maddyn Greenway named top high school female athlete in the COUNTRY

Maddyn Greenway is committed to playing college basketball at Kentucky, but she could easily be a high-level Division I athlete in a couple of other sports.

Greenway was named the 2025-26 MaxPreps Female National Athlete of the Year on Wednesday. Not just as a basketball player, but as an overall athlete. Basketball is her best sport, but she’s been dominating on the pitch and on the track throughout her high school career.

“I think that just the history of MaxPreps and all the great athletes that they’ve recognized in the past, it’s really cool,” Greenway said. “When I got the call of being National Athlete of the Year, I thought it was super awesome. Looking at the past list (of winners) like Paige (Bueckers) and all of them who have done such great things. I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until like I kind of sat back and looked at the other winners.

“I was honestly shocked to be recognized because those are girls that I’ve looked up to since I was young.”

In total, the Providence Academy (MN) superstar is a 13-time state champion in Minnesota. She heads to Lexington as her school’s all-time leading scorer in both basketball and soccer. The 5-foot-8 point guard also broke state records in her final days as a prep athlete in the 300-meter hurdles and as the anchor leg of the 4×400 relay team.

Maddyn Greenway (@maddyngreenway) has been named the 2025-26 MaxPreps Female National Athlete of the Year.



The Providence Academy standout won 13 state championships across three sports and finished as Minnesota's all-time leading scorer in basketball and soccer.



Full story ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/IhVPzthA6a — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) June 10, 2026

The daughter of former NFL linebacker Chad Greenway, Maddyn’s name is etched all over her school’s record books. She finished her high school career with a Minnesota record 5,621 points, a number that ranks third all-time nationally. Her 1,1186 assists are also a Minnesota record. On top of that, Greenway was named a McDonald’s All-American and helped Team USA win a gold medal. That’s just the basketball stuff, too.

In soccer, Greenway holds the career and single-season state scoring marks with 218 and 62 goals, respectively. Just last weekend, she ran a school record 41.88 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles before anchoring the 4×400 relay team, which broke the state record with a time of 3:51.48. She’s one of — if not the — most decorated high school athlete in Minnesota state history.

Greenway’s high school basketball coach, Conner Goetz, even said that she scored eight touchdowns in a single powder puff game and can hit a golf ball 200 yards with a driver. She’s been a captain in all three of her sports since her sophomore year. Coming from a competitive family has fueled her to achieve greatness. Her athletic career is only just beginning, too.

It shouldn’t be long before Greenway arrives in Lexington and begins summer workouts with Kentucky women’s basketball for the 2026-27 season. A rising freshman, she headlined an excellent recruiting class for head coach Kenny Brooks, ranking No. 9 with five-star status in the 2026 cycle by Rivals. She’s a flat-out winner, and the Big Blue Nation will hope that continues in college.