Kentucky WBB players have been making it to campus this week

It’s been a busy move-in week for the Kentucky women’s basketball program.

Members of the 2026-27 roster have spent the last several days making their way to campus. All-SEC center Clara Strack and sharpshooter Asia Boone got the ball rolling when they made it back to Lexington on Monday. Newcomers have slowly been doing the same. Transfers Diana Collins (Alabama), Me’Aarah O’Neal (Florida), Ayanna Patterson (UConn), and Jemma Amoore (IU-Indy) have also moved into their new homes in the Bluegrass State.

Kenny Brooks‘ trio of star freshmen just got here, too. UK posted on Saturday that Maddyn Greenway, Savannah “Savvy” Swords, and Emily McDonald have arrived in Lexington for the start of their college careers. We even saw former Wildcat forward Jordan Obi roaming around the Joe Craft Center with Strack.

That’s nine of the 12 players either already on campus or in the process of making their way here. The remaining three we haven’t seen are Gabby Brooks (Kenny’s daughter), returning guard Dominika Paurová (who has missed the last two seasons due to injury), and Ajša Sivka (a former WNBA Draft pick who has been playing overseas). They’ll be on campus soon, though.

Brooks lost a significant amount of production from last season’s Sweet 16 team, including four players to the WNBA Draft, but he brought back his best piece in Strack, added transfers from big-name programs, and brought in arguably the best recruiting class this program has ever seen. This group could easily start the season out as a top 10 squad.

“Honestly, talent-wise, it’s probably the most talented team I’ve ever had,” Brooks recently told On3’s Talia Goodman.

We’ll see if that talent is enough to lead Kentucky back to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2013. Summer practices will begin next week.