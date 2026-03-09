Kentucky WBB rises a spot in AP Poll after going 2-1 at SEC Tournament

With most of the major conference tournaments having wrapped up, we’ve got a pretty good feel of how good everyone really is heading into March Madness. Kentucky went 2-1 this past week, beating Arkansas and Georgia by double digits before running into a buzzsaw in South Carolina.

After the SEC Tournament, Kentucky comes in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll, sliding up a spot from a week ago.

The big dance looms large, and there are eight teams from the SEC in the top 25. Four of those teams sit in the top six of the poll.

Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Mar. 9)

UConn UCLA Texas South Carolina LSU Vanderbilt Iowa Duke Michigan Oklahoma Ohio State West Virginia Louisville TCU North Carolina Kentucky Maryland Minnesota Ole Miss Michigan State Baylor Notre Dame Princeton Georgia Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Alabama 47, Fairfield 45, Villanova 42, Colorado 11, Rhode Island 9, South Dakota St. 5, Oregon 5, Illinois 3, Quinnipiac 1.

