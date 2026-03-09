Kentucky WBB rises a spot in AP Poll after going 2-1 at SEC Tournament
With most of the major conference tournaments having wrapped up, we’ve got a pretty good feel of how good everyone really is heading into March Madness. Kentucky went 2-1 this past week, beating Arkansas and Georgia by double digits before running into a buzzsaw in South Carolina.
After the SEC Tournament, Kentucky comes in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll, sliding up a spot from a week ago.
The big dance looms large, and there are eight teams from the SEC in the top 25. Four of those teams sit in the top six of the poll.
Top 10
Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Mar. 9)
- UConn
- UCLA
- Texas
- South Carolina
- LSU
- Vanderbilt
- Iowa
- Duke
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- West Virginia
- Louisville
- TCU
- North Carolina
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Ole Miss
- Michigan State
- Baylor
- Notre Dame
- Princeton
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
Others receiving votes: Alabama 47, Fairfield 45, Villanova 42, Colorado 11, Rhode Island 9, South Dakota St. 5, Oregon 5, Illinois 3, Quinnipiac 1.
