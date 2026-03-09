Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky WBB rises a spot in AP Poll after going 2-1 at SEC Tournament

Screenshot 2023-11-10 at 1.25.30 PMby: Phoenix Stevens51 minutes agoPStevensKSR

With most of the major conference tournaments having wrapped up, we’ve got a pretty good feel of how good everyone really is heading into March Madness. Kentucky went 2-1 this past week, beating Arkansas and Georgia by double digits before running into a buzzsaw in South Carolina.

After the SEC Tournament, Kentucky comes in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll, sliding up a spot from a week ago.

The big dance looms large, and there are eight teams from the SEC in the top 25. Four of those teams sit in the top six of the poll.

Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Mar. 9)

  1. UConn
  2. UCLA
  3. Texas
  4. South Carolina
  5. LSU
  6. Vanderbilt
  7. Iowa
  8. Duke
  9. Michigan
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ohio State
  12. West Virginia
  13. Louisville
  14. TCU
  15. North Carolina
  16. Kentucky
  17. Maryland
  18. Minnesota
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Michigan State
  21. Baylor
  22. Notre Dame
  23. Princeton
  24. Georgia
  25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Alabama 47, Fairfield 45, Villanova 42, Colorado 11, Rhode Island 9, South Dakota St. 5, Oregon 5, Illinois 3, Quinnipiac 1.

Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pivotal Kentucky basketball season for Kenny Brooks, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-03-09