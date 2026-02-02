Kentucky WBB rises in AP Poll following 20-point win at Arkansas
With conference play in full swing, we’re starting to figure out who some teams really are. UConn took a break from Big East competition to remind the world they’re still the best team in the land by beating Tennessee by 30 on Sunday. This week, Kentucky had just one game — a 93-73 win at Arkansas. It wasn’t what most would call a signature win, but it did get the Cats back on track again.
After coming in at No. 18 last week, Kentucky rose to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. That’s certainly a step in the right direction for Kenny Brooks‘ team.
Vanderbilt started the year 20-0, but they’ve gone 1-2 in their last three games and currently sit at No. 7 in the nation. Kentucky will take on the Commodores on Thursday in Historic Memorial Coliseum. As for the rest of the SEC, nine total teams made the top 25, and four are in the top seven.
Top 10
- 1Trending
KENTUCKY WINS!
Cats upset Calipari's Hogs 😼
- 2New
Resume Check
UK trending up 📈
- 3Breaking
WBB moves up rankings
Cats now No. 16
- 4Hot
SEC Race
is WIDE open.
- 5
Film Room
breaking down UK's win over Ark
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Feb. 2)
- UConn
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Texas
- LSU
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Iowa
- OKlahoma
- Michigan State
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- Baylor
- Kentucky
- Duke
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Maryland
- Princeton
- Washington
- North Carolina
Others receiving votes: Georgia 66, Rhode Island 26, NC State 20, Nebraska 10, Minnesota 9, Illinois 6, Oklahoma St. 5, Syracuse 5, Iowa St. 4, Fairfield 3, Richmond 1, Southern Cal 1.
Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+
KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pivotal Kentucky basketball season for Kenny Brooks, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard