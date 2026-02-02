Kentucky WBB rises in AP Poll following 20-point win at Arkansas

With conference play in full swing, we’re starting to figure out who some teams really are. UConn took a break from Big East competition to remind the world they’re still the best team in the land by beating Tennessee by 30 on Sunday. This week, Kentucky had just one game — a 93-73 win at Arkansas. It wasn’t what most would call a signature win, but it did get the Cats back on track again.

After coming in at No. 18 last week, Kentucky rose to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. That’s certainly a step in the right direction for Kenny Brooks‘ team.

Vanderbilt started the year 20-0, but they’ve gone 1-2 in their last three games and currently sit at No. 7 in the nation. Kentucky will take on the Commodores on Thursday in Historic Memorial Coliseum. As for the rest of the SEC, nine total teams made the top 25, and four are in the top seven.

Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Feb. 2)

UConn UCLA South Carolina Texas LSU Louisville Vanderbilt Michigan Ohio State Iowa OKlahoma Michigan State Ole Miss TCU Baylor Kentucky Duke Texas Tech Tennessee West Virginia Alabama Maryland Princeton Washington North Carolina

Others receiving votes: Georgia 66, Rhode Island 26, NC State 20, Nebraska 10, Minnesota 9, Illinois 6, Oklahoma St. 5, Syracuse 5, Iowa St. 4, Fairfield 3, Richmond 1, Southern Cal 1.

