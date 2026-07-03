Kentucky WBB Secures Commitment from Jayden McClain, Highly-Touted In-State Star

Kenny Brooks just received a big commitment, both symbolically and literally. Jayden McClain, a 6-foot-6 phenom from Northern Kentucky, just committed to the Wildcats during an unofficial visit to Lexington.

McClain was an All-State Honorable Mention performer for Ryle last season after averaging 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.7 blocks per game. In the 9th Region Tournament Semifinals, she tallied 21 points and 12 rebounds in an overtime loss.

Oh, and she just finished her freshman year of high school basketball.

McClain has checked every box early in her prep career. In addition to playing for Ryle as a seventh grader, she’s been a standout on the Adidas 3SSB circuit and participated in Team USA Minicamps. There are no recruiting rankings for the 2029 recruiting class, but you better believe she will be near the top when they debut.

McClain had offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Ohio State, SMU, Florida State, and many, many more, but Kentucky targeted the young talent early and got her onto campus often. She posed with Malachi Moreno at a Kentucky football game last fall, and it was already her eighth unofficial visit.

Kenny Brooks has scored plenty of significant recruiting wins early in his tenure at Kentucky, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

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